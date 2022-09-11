off
A Northern California mother of two who was beheaded by a sword last week has been identified and the father of one of her children has been charged with the brutal murder.

The family of 27-year-old Karina Castro has confirmed that a man beheaded her with a sword in broad daylight on Thursday. KGO-TV reported.

The man who police say killed her is 33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landeta, the father of Castro’s 1-year-old daughter.

The attack happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue in San Carlos — located about 25 miles south of San Francisco, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.

Karina Castro was beheaded by her son's father this week in San Carlos, California

“The head was under the car and she was lying in the back of the car – just smashed,” neighbor Chapel Thorburn told local radio station KGO. “And they covered her.”

The victim’s children, a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old daughter, were in the home and did not see the brutal beheading, ABC 7 News reported. He was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

“[Law-enforcement] Reached within minutes and found an apparently dead woman on the road in the area,” said Lieutenant Eamon Allen during a press conference on Thursday. “They began working the scene and a short time later, the male suspect returned to the scene and was quickly taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies. He was later arrested on a charge of murder.”

Solano had been violent with Castro in the past, and her family says she obtained a restraining order against him earlier this year but continued to see him.

A look down at El Camino Real, the main road in the Silicon Valley city of San Carlos, California, on January 19, 2020.

Karina’s father, Martin Castro, told WGO-TV, “Every time I saw her I was begging her. “Don’t talk to him. Leave him and it seemed that the more I did it, the more she would see him.”

Solano is currently being held in San Carlos in connection with the murder.

On a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $50,000, Martin Castro wrote that he was “devastated” and “the situation hurt more than I thought.”

“Thank you all for helping us and the worst time of our lives,” the post said.

