California becomes first state to break down data on black employees by origin

California is the first state to require its agencies to provide a separate demographic for the descendants of enslaved people when collecting data on government employees.

According to recently signed lawThe State Comptroller and the Human Resources Department can start collecting this information as early as January 1, 2024.

These demographics will include African Americans who are descendants of people who were enslaved in the United States and black employees who are not descendants of people who were enslaved in the United States.

The collected data will be included in a public government report on January 1, 2025 or later.

Employees will not be required to disclose this demographic information, according to the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, but supporters who are pushing for more data collection say it’s for the good of the black community.

In recent years, the state has been working to determine whether the state will pay reparations to black Californians, especially those who are descendants of slaves. And this year, the California Reparations Task Force confirmed the right to a pedigree for government reparations – meaning only people who can prove they are descendants of slaves will be eligible.

“This landmark law will not only provide critical and timely information to the California Indemnification Task Force, which recently reaffirmed ancestry eligibility, but also begins the process of recognizing the identity and ethnicity of African Americans/Americans.

Freedmen in California, whose ancestors came to America in chains, were enslaved for hundreds of years, suffered under Jim Crow, and yet managed to build the most powerful and wealthy country in the world, ”says the news of the Coalition for a Just and Equal California. release.

The statement went on to say, “Furthermore, this law is a model for states and localities across the country seeking to take serious steps to repair the damage done to the person and livelihood of African Americans/American freedmen for more than 400 years.”

This was stated by the lead organizer of the Coalition for a Just and Equal California, Chris Lodgson. Axios that black Californians, who are descendants of American slaves, are subjected to shocking economic inequality and oppression.

Lodgson told the news outlet that this mandate to collect detailed demographic information from state employees will open the door to revealing disparities in income, careers and leadership across California agencies.

“You can’t solve a problem until you see it, until you acknowledge it,” Lodgson told Axios.