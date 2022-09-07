New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A US Army soldier stationed in Southern California was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.

Sean Patrick Barlow II, 33, who is stationed at Fort Irvine, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Army investigators.

Deputy J. Barlow officers became aware of Sandals after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the sheriff’s department said.

His base residence was searched and several electronic devices were seized, officials said.

Barlow was arrested on suspicion of possession and control of child pornography. He is being held on $300,000 bail, according to jail records.

Fox News has reached out to Fort Irvine officials.