The California State Assembly on Monday passed a bill that would establish the state as a “sanctuary” for transgender children and their families.

State Sen. Scott Weiner, a Democrat who represents San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County, introduced the bill earlier this year.

“California must stand with LGBTQ children and their families, especially when they are under attack across the country,” Weiner said in a statement. “Parents should never be separated from their children or criminalized for allowing them to be who they are.”

The bill, which now heads to the state Senate, was filed after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to “promptly and thoroughly investigate any reported instances of so-called sex.” change’ procedures,” which “constitute child abuse under existing Texas law.”

“It is already illegal to subject Texas children to a variety of selective procedures for gender transition, including sterilization, mastectomies, removals of other healthy body parts, and reassignment surgeries that involve the administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen,” Abbott said, citing a ruling from the Texas attorney general last year. Wrote in the order.

A judge temporarily blocked Abbott’s order last month, but a bill passed by the California Assembly on Monday would prevent the arrest or extradition of a person in California for violating another state’s law that criminalizes gender-confirmation care.

It prohibits compliance with any outside subpoena involving a person going to California for gender determination care, and prevents a state agency from removing children from their parents or guardians for violating another state’s related law. Type of health care.

Greg Burt, director of Capitol Engagement with the conservative California Family Council, called it an attack on parents’ rights.

“This bill declares a nationwide war on parents who don’t want to sterilize their children because of gender dysphoria, a condition that in most cases resolves itself once the child reaches puberty,” he said in a statement last month. by the Legislature.

Weiner said 19 other states have passed similar legislation to provide shelter for transgender children.

A state senator was not available for comment about the bill or potential age limits for hormone replacement therapy or sex reassignment surgeries in California.

Several other conservative states, including Florida and Alabama, have introduced similar laws and mandates banning the type of health care that California passed laws to protect.