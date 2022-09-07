California and the West experience record heatwaves

Enlarge this image toggle signature Ethan Swope/AP

Sacramento, California. Record-breaking heatwaves made life unbearable across much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into a second week of extreme heatwaves that taxed the state’s electricity supply and threatened power shortages that could cause power outages while people desperately needed help. trying to keep cool.

The California Independent System Operator, an organization that oversees the state’s power grid, said there could be “permanent power outages” on Tuesday evening, with electricity demand likely to reach an all-time high.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents to save money, warning in a video message that “the risk of shutdown is real and immediate.”

“This heatwave could be the hottest and longest on record for the state and many parts of the West in September,” Newsom said. “Everyone has to do their part to help lift a few more days.”

California’s state capital, Sacramento, set a record on Tuesday as temperatures reached at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) on Day 41. And there was a chance the city would surpass the record high temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) set in 1925, according to the National Weather Service.

Sacramento native Debbie Chang walked in Capitol Park Tuesday morning, pulling a cart full of cookies and water to give to the homeless. She lives in an old house that uses wall-mounted devices that she says don’t work as well. Temperatures in her home reached 91 degrees (33 degrees Celsius) on Monday night.

“The last few years in California have been very hard,” she said. “I really love this state. And as a child, I never thought that I would want to live outside of California, except perhaps abroad. But it is so hard”.

In neighboring Nevada, Reno set a record of 102 degrees (39 degrees Celsius) on Monday, while in Salt Lake City, Utah, temperatures were about 20 degrees above normal, reaching 105 degrees (40.5 degrees Celsius). ) on Tuesday, the hottest day in September recorded since 1874.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. Over the past five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive wildfires in the history of the state.



A wildfire that started on Friday in the community of Weed in Northern California killed two people, and a fire that broke out on Monday and spread rapidly in the Hemet area of ​​Southern California also killed two people. Authorities said they were found in the same area and apparently died trying to escape the fire.

While the heatwave likely peaked in most places on Tuesday, extreme high temperatures are expected to continue for several more days.

“This is a really dangerous event in terms of human health,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the UCLA Institute for Environment and Sustainability.

Sacramento County officials used the air-conditioned lobbies of some public buildings as cooling centers for people who had nowhere else to go and offered free transportation to those who couldn’t get there. County spokeswoman Jeanne Haynes said officials even handed out motel vouchers to some homeless people as part of a program they usually reserve for the winter.

“While a lot of people can stay at home, a lot of people don’t have a home to stay in,” Haynes said.

In government office buildings, thermostats were set to 85 degrees (29 C) at 5:00 pm to conserve electricity.

Sacramento native Ariana Clarke said she couldn’t remember ever being this hot so long ago. She said she turned off the air conditioner in the afternoon to save energy and kept her 9-month-old son Benito cool by filling a bucket for him to play outside.

“As long as he keeps his cool, that’s all that matters,” Clarke said.

Juliana Hinch, who moved to Sacramento from San Diego 2.5 years ago, said she had never seen heat like this before. She said some of the wetlands near her home have mostly dried up, so she leaves water in the yard “for other random animals,” including cats, squirrels and coyotes.

Hinch said she once lived in Washington state but left because it was too cold. She said, “It looks like a good problem.”