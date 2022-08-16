New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Students at a California college have filed a federal lawsuit against the school’s president and other administrators for alleged discrimination against conservative political views.

“YAF will not stand by as college administrators impinge on conservative students’ First Amendment rights in the name of ‘diversity and inclusion,'” Young America Foundation spokeswoman Kara Zupkus told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit last Thursday on behalf of three chapter members of the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at Clovis Community College. The suit alleges discrimination against the school in November 2021 when it ordered the removal of flyers promoting Independence Week. According to YAF’s website, Freedom Week is an event organized by the Young America Foundation to promote conservative thinking and anti-socialism.

In a lawsuit reviewed by Fox News Digital, three plaintiffs were allowed to post anti-communist and anti-socialist flyers on bulletin boards inside campus buildings. According to the complaint, Clovis President Dr. They were taken down at the direction of Lori Bennett.

Emails obtained by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression under a public records request show administrators at the college “gladly put down” the flyers. The email shows that administrators were aware that the YAF chapter was an “official club on campus,” but that “several people” were “very uncomfortable” with the flyers, including one who threatened to “claim harassment” if the posters were not there. taken down

One of the flyers in question reads, “Leftist Ideology: ‘Progress’ That Always Leads to Death.” The poster shows skulls and bones being buried with data on how many people have been killed in countries that have started “progressive social movements”.

“Freedom of expression is very important on college campuses, which historically have trained future leaders through exposure to a broad range of perspectives,” Fire attorney Jeff Zeman told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “President Bennett and other Clovis administrators censored students at YAF-Clovis based on the views expressed by students, in clear violation of the First Amendment’s promise of free speech in public institutions of higher learning.”

The Clovis YAF chapter chairman, who is also a plaintiff in the case, said the purpose of the lawsuit is to “make sure everyone has the right to free speech.”

“When administrators pick and choose what speech is acceptable, you no longer have freedom of speech. We hope this lawsuit sends a clear message to all abusive administrators out there–YAF is awake,” said student Alejandro Flores, according to the YAF press release..

The lawsuit addressed an issue in December 2021, when students said they were denied permission by the dean of student services to post pro-life flyers on bulletin boards in campus buildings. They were told they could post them on a “free speech kiosk” instead. The lawsuit states that the kiosk is “a small box covered with rotting wood planks, sitting on the edge of a walkway, virtually never used by students because it does not lead to any building entrances or parking lots.”

Among the defendants in the lawsuit are: Clovis Community College President Lori Bennett, Vice President of Student Services Marco De La Garza, Dean of Student Services Gurdeep Sihota Hebert and Senior Student Services Program Specialist Patrick Stumpf.

“Clovis Community College’s policy and its application are illegal, and FIRE will not let them get away with it,” said FIRE attorney Gabe Walters, according to a YAF press release.. “Clovis administrators ‘happily’ removed the fliers they found offensive, and we are happily suing them to protect the rights of Alejandro, Juliet and Daniel – and all students.”