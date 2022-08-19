New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Summer means sun, sand and slow life.

We also hope these delicious fish tacos are on deck.

“Whenever I eat these fish tacos, I’m transported to the surf and sand of California and its neighbor to the south, Baja California, Mexico. Both are famous for their fish tacos, but no one knows exactly where the craze started,” says Pati Zinich, chef, cookbook author and television host. Said.

Grilled Fish Tacos with Sweet Corn Salsa: Try the recipe

“My recipe is inspired by the Mexican version from Ensenada, Baja California, with a very fluffy, puffy batter or quepido — achieved by folding in egg whites beaten into fluffy peaks. That pillowy batter and really fresh fish, a good fish taco needs a delicious salsa and a tangy, creamy slaw. .”

15-Minute Shrimp Tacos with Slaw: Try the recipe

Cali-Baja Fish Tacos // Cali-Baja Fish Tacos by Pati Zinich

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Try this recipe: Easy, Crispy Lemon Cod in 30 Minutes

Required:

2 egg whites

1 cup all-purpose flour plus extra flour for dusting the fish

1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt or to taste, plus more to season fish

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin seeds

1 cup Mexican beer A light beer (but anything less than a very dark bitter beer will work)

Safflower or canola oil for frying

1 pound light firm white fish, such as cod, haddock or halibut, cut into 1×4-inch strips

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 flour tortillas

Optional toppings: salsa matcha, creamy slaw, jalapeños marinated in lime juice, salt to taste

Directions:

1. In the bowl of a standing mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the egg whites on medium speed until stiff (but not dry) peaks form. Remove the bowl from the mixer.

2. In another bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour with the salt and cumin and whisk in the Mexican beer. In four additions, gently fold the flour mixture into the egg whites, being careful not to reduce the egg whites.

3. Pour the oil into a heavy, wide skillet or casserole ¼” deep and heat over medium heat for at least 5 minutes. Test the heat by dipping a wooden spoon or a piece of fish into the oil: whatever you introduce should bubble happily around it. Set a cooling rack on a baking sheet. and cover the rack with a paper towel.If you don’t have a cooling rack, cover the baking sheet with a paper towel.

4. While the oil is heating, you can add and fry the fish fillets. Season them lightly with salt and pepper. Place the batter on a plate and gently press each fish strip into the batter, turn and batter the other side. Shake off excess flour and place on rack.

5. When the oil is hot, one by one, dip the fish strips in the batter and immediately, but gently, place them in the hot oil. Add as much as you can without crowding the pan. Fry until crisp and lightly golden brown, which should take 2 to 3 minutes; Then flip and fry the other side for another 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp and lightly golden.

6. Remove with tongs – the kind with heat-proof coating on the ends are best, if you want to avoid tearing the dough – or a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined rack. Cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Serve on flour tortillas with salsa matcha and creamy slaw. If desired, add pickled red onion and jalapeño marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice and salt to taste.

This original recipe is owned by PatiJinich.com and shared with Fox News Digital.