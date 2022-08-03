type here...
Calgary was out of ambulances an average of 420 times a month by early 2022.
CANADA

Calgary was out of ambulances an average of 420 times a month by early 2022.

An ambulance is parked outside the emergency room at Foothills Hospital in January. In the first six months of this year, there were 2,522 red alerts in Calgary, averaging 420 per month. (Ose Irete/CBC)

Data from Alberta Health Services shows Calgary EMS productivity and response times continue to decline as red alerts more than doubled in the first six months of this year from the same period in 2021.

Red alerts refer to when there were no ambulances in the system to respond to emergency calls.

The data was obtained by the opposition NDP on a freedom of information request and shared with CBC News.

In the first six months of 2022, there were 2,522 red alerts, averaging 420 each month. The highest recorded month was in April with 618 incidents. There were 1,233 red alerts in the first half of 2021, and 2,358 for the entire year, so the numbers have already surpassed that mark this year.

The average of 420 cases is more than double the number reported in the first six months of 2021, when there were an average of 205 red alerts per month. The average for the first six months of 2020 was 145 per month, and in the same year there were 3,324 registered.

  • The data shows that ambulance response times in Alberta have worsened since the start of the pandemic.

Mike Parker, president of the Alberta Health Sciences Association, said the data confirms what the union has been saying for months – that the province’s healthcare system is “destroyed.”

“Over and over again the AHS will say that the ambulance is always available. And the data doesn’t support that conversation,” Parker said.

“This confirms what we have been talking about from the very beginning. We don’t have enough people, we don’t have enough paramedics on the streets to take care of the needs of the people of Alberta.”

HSAA President Mike Parker says the province lost 25% of its provincial park two weeks ago to understaffing, meaning nearly 100 ambulances were understaffed. (HSAA website)

AHS said more than usual numbers of critically ill patients, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in illness-related absences have contributed to “significant pressure” on the system.

But others have been sounding the alarm for years about continued red warnings. In late 2020, critics said the system was “balancing on a razor’s edge”.

“We can’t continue to blame staff shortages due to COVID or similar factors,” said Lorian Hardcastle, who teaches health law and policy at the University of Calgary.

“This is a constant problem. And sooner or later the government needs to do something about it. We don’t want to have multiple catastrophic accidents where people die while waiting for an ambulance.”

In early July, AHS announced that there were nine new ambulances on the streets of Calgary and Edmonton. The goal was to take some pressure off.

But Parker called the news “a non-announcement,” adding that the issue was the availability of paramedics to complete the job, not the vehicles they use to get there.

In a press release, the NDP called for a commitment to timely fire paramedics from shifts, a plan to give all paramedics a permanent full-time contract, and an “urgent expansion” of harm reduction to address the opioid crisis.

CBC News reached out to Alberta Health and AHS for comment but received no response to the post.

- Advertisement -
CANADA

- Advertisement -

