Calgary to admit surgical patients from Saskatchewan, raising concern among Alberta doctors

Saskatchewan is preparing to send surgical patients to Calgary to help reduce backlogs, a strategy that worries some Alberta surgeons.

Saskatchewan’s health minister announced this week that the province will temporarily contract a private clinic in Calgary in the fall to perform 20 to 25 knee and hip replacement surgeries per month, although the government will not cover travel costs.

“This option will be offered to patients on a fully voluntary basis who have been waiting the longest for a joint replacement procedure while work continues to accelerate expansion plans at public and private facilities in Saskatchewan,” the Saskatchewan Health Authority told CBC News.

He declined to name the Calgary facility in question, saying further details would be announced after the contracts were finalized.

“My reaction is mostly sad, as this is obviously a step of absolute desperation,” said Dr. John Fernandez, family physician and office surgeon at Northwestern Surgery Clinic in Calgary.

“All this is in no way manageable. What will happen is that for every patient that comes from Saskatchewan, there is potentially a patient from Alberta who will not be able to access this type of surgery.”

He noted that Alberta also faces similar problems, and he often has to refer patients from the province for operations.

The Alberta government says the “small number of surgeries included” in the Saskatchewan contract should not affect efforts to reduce Alberta’s own surgical waiting list. Just under 72,000 adults are waiting for procedures in Alberta.

“Alberta was aware that late last year Saskatchewan submitted a request for proposals for contracts with chartered surgical centers in Canada. However, Alberta Health did not know that the Alberta facility would honor this contract,” Health Secretary Jason Copping’s office said in a statement.

He added that Saskatchewan is in touch with Alberta about moving the initiative forward.

Lack of staff, surgeon availability is a concern

Dr. Anthony Gomez, head of general surgery at the Alberta Medical Association, explained that patients who undergo private surgery usually receive compensation from their employer or employees, not from a public waiting list. However, he said the demand for surgeons, operating room nurses and anesthesiologists could have implications for Alberta patients.

“It takes surgeons away from the work they could be doing in public hospitals,” he said.

“Our system does not have the resources to treat the number of patients who need procedures.”

The Alberta government is also outsourcing procedures to charter surgical facilities to close the gap, but only within the province. Some specialized procedures not available in Alberta, such as for rare cancers, are regularly referred to other provinces.

Copping’s office says the total number of orthopedic and eye surgeries completed this fiscal year will be 44% higher than last year, absorbing the backlog from the pandemic. From April to August, more than 87,000 surgeries were performed.

These contracting strategies, Fernandez said, indicate that the healthcare system is in desperate need of reform.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that with the current structure of our healthcare system, there is no solution and it will fall apart in different areas like a stack of dominoes.”

Gomes agreed that something needs to be changed to effectively reduce the waiting time for the necessary surgeries.

“Long-term thinking and long-term investments are needed. And it has to be aligned with the needs of the patients.”