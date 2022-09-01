Calgary teen behind online learning project helping Chinese immigrant children learn English

Ivy Pan, 16, says her tutoring project began with her own parents’ story.

They arrived in Alberta 20 years ago, struggling with language barriers and financially. There was no money for private tutors to help in learning a new language.

Peng says she herself had difficulty with English in her early years of school due to problems her parents faced when they first arrived in Canada.

Now she is helping other immigrant families by offering free online tutors so they can settle in faster and with less trouble at school.

Peng began volunteering with the YMCA’s tutoring program for a year and then became a tutor for two children who had recently arrived in Alberta from China.

“Their children had problems. They had ESL programs at school, but beyond that they needed extra help,” Peng said.

Then other families who found themselves in a similar situation began to contact us.

Peng’s 12-year-old sister, Emma, ​​is teaching an online English and math class for a newly arrived Chinese girl. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

“That’s when I started to realize there was a demand for it and I want to help these families,” Peng said.

She reached out to friends, mostly from immigrant families, sold her vision to them, and began recruiting them as volunteer tutors. Even her 12-year-old sister Emma is now teaching kids online as part of the project.

Peng says that other immigrants and children from immigrant families understand what other families go through when they first arrive. This helps them connect.

“My own parents were struggling, they weren’t rich and couldn’t afford a good private tutor to teach them English, which really hindered them in their attempts to adjust to life in a new country,” Peng said.

“I wanted to help these kids get more experience than me.”

Way to return

Peng, who attends the Webber Academy, says she now has 13 tutors teaching 15 young children English and math online. She says it has helped her learn to manage time and leadership skills, as well as helping families in need.

She learned how to make schedules, organize folders and balance her school work.

“I just need to be organized. I have everything to make sure I have time for everything,” she said. “If I ever feel down, my parents can help me.”

“It’s also very rewarding to see how these students are improving and that I’ve been able to make a difference in their lives,” Peng said.

Pena’s friend, Julie Yu, started teaching this summer. Yu came from China with her family when she was in 9th grade.

Peng’s friend Julie Yu started volunteering as a tutor this summer. She says her own experience as a Chinese immigrant made her thank others who faced the same challenges she faced after arriving here. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

“My English was bad and I struggled a lot. I couldn’t make friends, communicate, or understand teachers. I didn’t understand anything and my grades were bad, so I really wanted to join the program and help others. children, said Yu.

Yuu is currently helping a 2nd grade Chinese student.

“In the beginning, she couldn’t really read or recognize the words, so it was hard. Over time, her reading skills have improved a lot and she can read a paragraph by herself,” Yu said.

Helping children improve their education

Stephen Chen arrived in Calgary with his family in September 2021. His 14 year old son is currently in the program.

“His teachers told me he needed to improve his English and recommended extra work,” Chen said. “This is a very big challenge for all of us.”

Chen says the pandemic meant exploring online learning, which led him to Ivy Peng.

“We did not expect tutoring to help us so much. It turned out to be a very good option and my son says he felt very safe, comfortable and relaxed in this online environment,” Chen said.

Peter Pan came to Canada 20 years ago and struggled to learn English. Now his daughter is helping families like him succeed where they once struggled. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Ivy’s father, Peter Pan, watches from the sidelines as his daughter’s vision quickly becomes reality.

“I’m really proud,” Peng said.

“I am proud that my daughters started this so that we can help new children, new immigrant families, get a better education. It’s easier for kids aged K to 2 to have these tutors because they understand each other better, and my daughter has learned a lot by doing this,” Peng said.

“This is good, and as parents we will do our best to support this project,” he said.

“This is the best way to help the community. This is their own way of helping society.”