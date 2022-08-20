type here...
Calgary Sr. Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Multimillion Dollar Ponzi Scheme

Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud. Between 2014 and 2015, more than 100 investors lost about $21 million. (Megan Grant/CBC)

A Calgary man who swindled his clients out of millions of dollars in a massive Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay $3.1 million in damages.

Arnold Breitkreutz, 74, was found guilty of defrauding more than $5,000 by King’s Bench Colin Thisby after a trial in June.

In sentencing Breitkreuz, Thisby described a “deliberate large-scale” fraud that “deeply” affected the lives of the victims, some of whom were retirees.

The judge noted the common themes of anxiety, depression, and “a deep sense of betrayal” suffered by deceived investors, many of whom have lost everything because of a person they used to trust.

  • Crown seeks sentence of up to 12 years for man in multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

While Breitkreutz’s Base Financial started in the late 1980s and has been accepting investor money for over 30 years, the time period considered by the courts was over 16 months, from May 2014 to September 2015.

Investment losses at Base Finance amounted to more than $100 million, but most of them do not correspond to the dates of the offense.

However, the judge noted that more than 100 investors lost about $21 million during this period.

“Risky Oil Game in Texas”

Investors in Base Finance believed their money was secured by mortgages on real estate in Alberta, when in fact it was lent to an oil and gas promoter and used in the “risk oil game in Texas and secured by oil and gas and equipment rentals.” Thisbee in his indictment.

Earlier this week, prosecutor Shelly Smith asked the judge to consider a sentence of 10 to 12 years, while defense attorney Kayle Ellis-Toddington suggested five to eight years in prison.

In 2019, the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) ordered Breitkreutz and his office manager Susan Elizabeth Way to pay nearly $4 million.

At the time, the commission called the scheme “one of the worst scams committed in Alberta”.

Breitkreuz and Base Finance Ltd. was permanently banned from trading or buying securities after they were found guilty of violating the Securities Act.

Way was sentenced to three years in prison last year after pleading guilty to fraud.

