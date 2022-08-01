Calgary restaurant and food truck owners face tough decisions amid rising inflation

Restaurant owners in Calgary say they are being forced to raise menu prices and reduce staff hours due to rising food and material costs.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the cost of living has risen sharply for millions around the world — and Calgary’s food service industry is feeling out of place.

Carolina De La Torre says inflation has been causing problems for her business since last winter. She is the co-owner of Arepas Ranch, a food truck and catering service in Calgary.

De La Torre drove the food truck with her husband Fanor Viera and their daughter Karen for six years.

Through their business, the family introduced many Calgarians to arepa, a traditional dish from Venezuela and Colombia.

Fanor Viera (left), his wife Carolina (center) and their daughter Karen (right) operate an Arepas Ranch food truck in Calgary. The family introduced many Calgarians to arepa, a traditional dish from Venezuela and Colombia. (Photo by Ael Tardieu)

But prices for some of the main arepa ingredients, such as cornmeal and canola oil, have fallen victim to inflation.

“It’s hard for business, it’s really hard,” De La Torre said.

The food truck owner says she’s trying to cut costs where she can so customers don’t notice a massive price hike on the menu.

Arepa dough is often made from cornmeal, one of the many foods that have fallen victim to inflation. (Photo by Axel Tardieu)

De La Torre said the family business is trying to source more local, seasonal produce from farmers’ markets. They also now go directly to wholesalers for some ingredients.

But even with those savings, De La Torre said the company had to raise the prices of most items on the menu by a dollar.

The exorbitant prices for gas and propane add even more financial burden to the final result of the food truck.

Stay optimistic by relying on customers

Rising food prices forced Arepas Ranch to change some recipes. The price of yuca, a root vegetable, nearly doubled, De La Torre said, so the food truck replaced the ingredient with a cheaper version of bananas.

Avocados are also more expensive, so the business is rationing guacamole more carefully than it used to be.

However, despite the fact that their profits have fallen over the past six months, the family remains optimistic.

“We survived the pandemic and it was very hard. So now it’s inflation and we’ll get through it too,” De La Torre said.

There is no way for the family to simply shut down their food truck, De La Torre said. First, summer is high season for food trucks and the company has several food delivery contracts they can’t refuse.

Daniel Paez, a visitor to Arepas Ranch, says inflation won’t stop him from visiting the food truck.

“If we want to move the economy and help everyone and each other, we must also help small businesses,” he said.

De La Torre says most people understand why menu prices are going up, and so far, Arepas Ranch hasn’t seen a decrease in customer numbers.

Small profits are getting smaller

Restaurants Canada said in an emailed statement that retail store food prices rose 10.1% between June 2021 and June 2022.

The organization said that, according to restaurant operators, menu prices will increase by 7.8% by the end of 2022 compared to the end of 2021.

According to Restaurants Canada, this is the highest increase in menu prices since the introduction of the GST in 1991.

Ernie Tsu, president of the Alberta Hospitality Association, says restaurants now have no choice but to raise prices. According to Tsu, the rate of return in a typical year is no longer so high, with the average Canadian restaurant making five to seven percent of the profits.

“Getting out of COVID was already hard,” Tsu said. “For these local entrepreneurs and owners of the hospitality industry, now they must move the needle with inflation to try to stay alive and remain as profitable as possible for the individual.”

Now restaurant owners have to be creative to retain customers.

Tsu said many of the restaurant owners he spoke to are trying to work more with local suppliers to keep ingredients fresh and in season.

He also said some restaurants are switching to healthier options or offering more vegetarian options.

Reduction of staff working time

Red’s Diner, a Calgary-based restaurant chain, has also raised prices over the past few months. But, according to its CEO, changing menu favorites or reducing portion sizes and ingredient quality is simply out of the question.

Logan Campbell says the cost of the diner’s most popular menu item has risen by about $4 over the past five months.

The general manager says the restaurant chain has been using paper menus lately because they have to reprint menus about every two months to keep prices up to date.

Logan Campbell, CEO of Red’s Diner, says the business had to reprint its menu every two months to keep prices up to date. (Photo by Axel Tardieu)

“Every day we watch the sales hour after hour, checking if there is any way to watch our labor and see if we need so many bodies,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the diner is now scheduling staff in 15-minute increments rather than hourly or half-hourly to save some costs.

A dish from Red’s Diner. Campbell says the restaurant chain’s most popular menu item has increased by about $4 in the past five months. (Photo by Axel Tardieu)

“The same goes for the kitchen, watching everything there and just reducing food wastage,” he said.

All in all, it’s a busy time for Campbell, who says he’s never seen inflation this high in his time at the diner.

He is counting on the regulars to help the diner get through this tough time.

“We want our customers to come back here and still get the same product they’ve been used to getting for the last 10 years of our business.”