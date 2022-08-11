Cale Gundy: What we know after Oklahoma assistant coach resigns

News of longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy’s sudden resignation has been the talk of the college football world since it was announced Sunday evening.

The continued attention is undoubtedly an unwelcome development for first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, who continues to address the matter three days later, as several famous people associated with the program weigh in on social media and mainstream news. outlets.

The Sooners’ high profile in the sport, as well as the racially charged circumstances of Gundy’s departure, fueled the buzz and, as is often the case, all the chatter in the online world was not particularly productive.

For those new to the story, here’s what we know:

Who is Kale Gundy?

Gundy was one of the top-ranked prospects after his career at Midwest City (Okla.) High School. He played at Oklahoma from 1990-93 and held nearly every important passing record when he finished his eligibility, including career marks for yards (6,686) and touchdowns (40).

He was hired as an assistant at Alabama-Birmingham and served four seasons before returning to his alma mater as the running backs coach when the Sooners hired Bob Stoops before the 1999 season. He spent the first 16 years of his tenure coaching Norman before switching to receivers in 2015. Gundy was retained when Lincoln Riley was promoted to head coach in 2017 and Venables was hired last winter.

What happened in the conference hall?

According to the released statements by Gundi And Venables On Sunday night, Gundy uttered an inappropriate term universally recognized as a racial slur at a position meeting. Gundy recounted an incident where one of his players read the word aloud from a screen used by him, who was presumably taking notes. Both Gundy and Venables agreed that the term “racist” should not have been accepted under any circumstances and that Gundy could not have effectively continued his work after such an indiscretion, whether intentional or not.

What was the response in Oklahoma?

Gundy recruited and coached some of the best players in Oklahoma program history. Among them are running backs Adrian Peterson, DeMarco Murry, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, as well as wide receivers Sterling Shepard, Dede Westbrook and Cedie Lamb.

Several former players have issued statements in support of Gundy. Mixon A statement was released on Twitter News of Gundy’s resignation came shortly after his former coach described the positive impact he had on his life. followed Peterson A similar post on Twitter The next day.

Murray, who is currently the running backs coach at Oklahoma, The incident was called “unacceptable”. They share positive feelings about their relationship on Twitter. Westbrook and Perine also offered support.

Stoops said in a radio interview that the situation is “killing me” and hopes the team can move on.

In his press conference on WednesdayIn his first since the incident came to light, Venables told reporters that the team met for three hours on Saturday to address the situation.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Venables said. “Really, really, really transparent and just vulnerable. And that’s amazing.

“Sometimes adversity creates moments where you have to take a break and you have to have that to move forward as a program. Trying to find the good in a dark place and a dark moment.

Venables also lamented Gundy’s departure, but expressed enthusiasm for L’Damion Washington’s elevation to the role of Gundy.

“Nobody asked for this problem to happen, but ultimately how we respond determines, as we know, how we are defined,” Venables said.

“This issue aside, the Oklahoma program with Kale Gundy is stronger than it would be without him,” he added. “But I couldn’t be more excited about El Damien Washington and the opportunity he’s got with these guys this season.”

None of the players spoke to the media about the incident before Wednesday.