Fresh from playing in the LIV Golf Pro-Am, retired Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner expressed her support for the Saudi-backed tour from an athlete perspective and praised the venture capitalist.

The big-name, three-day event took place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, where Swedish professional golfer Henrik Stenson won the $4 million tournament prize and all players went home with earnings in their pockets.

Jenner shared her experience on the tour with Fox News.

“Not only did I have fun playing, playing with Ian Poulter and Paul Casey, but it was a really good, positive attitude…all the players seemed to be enjoying themselves and it was great competition.”

IAN Poulter calls out PGA Tour for ‘power struggle’ over Live Golf League, plans to appeal ban

The new tour is funded by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which has sparked golf’s war with the PGA.

Jenner said the competition is good and will push the PGA Tour to figure out ways to attract players.

“If you’re on the PGA Tour and don’t make the cut, you don’t get any money, and you’re out of your expenses, out of your hotels. The PGA Tour really needs to look at this. Seriously and find a way for them all to work together in the future. And I think that’s the way to go, and ultimately it’s for the golfers. I feel good,” she shared.

The Saudi-backed tour has received widespread criticism for its alleged suppression of human rights under Sharia law, which extends to alleged links to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Jenner said the criticism facing the tour was “very hypocritical in a lot of ways [especially] Saudi public investment with fun.”

Meta Platforms Inc., FedEx Corp, Uber Technologies Inc., and Walmart Inc. Major US publicly traded corporations like PIF is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

“To be honest with you, who put up most of that money? It’s probably us. We’ve been buying oil from the Saudis for years. Things with a billion-dollar fund. I mean, they’ve invested heavily in Boeing. Isn’t that why people fly Boeing planes?” Shared by Caitlin.

In an interview Sunday, Tucker Carlson discussed the heat he faced on tour with LIV CEO Greg Norman.

Norman pointed to the PGA sponsors and said, “Ha[ve] 27 sponsors doing annual business worth 40-plus billion dollars in Saudi Arabia on an annual basis.”

“The LIV Tour needs to stay … It’s not only the future of golf that’s going to be interesting and good business, but it’s going to be very interesting to look at the business side of professional golf and see what’s going on,” Jenner said. .