Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner on Wednesday voiced her support for allowing transgender golfer Hayley Davidson to play on the Ladies Professional Golf Associations (LPGA) Tour next year.

Davidson, 29, is fighting to become the first transgender woman to earn an LPGA Tour card this weekend after two rounds in the first phase of the 2022 LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School.

Jenner, who has repeatedly spoken out against transgender swimmer Leah Thomas competing in women’s competitions, defended Jackson on “America Reports,” telling Fox News that the unfair biological advantage in Thomas’ case does not apply to golf, which is a different skill set with “a different set of rules.”

“I’m very consistent with how I try to approach these transgender athletes. It really depends on the sport. Every sport is different,” Jenner said. “Obviously, we saw with Leah Thomas, who went through male puberty, a large cardiovascular system, that it wasn’t fair. And luckily, we won that.”

Fox News host John Roberts noted that Jackson is eligible to play on the LPGA because the rules were changed in 2010 to allow golfers who were not born female.

“She’s playing by the rules,” Jenner admitted. “Golf is a completely different game. It’s a touch and feel game.”

The avid golf fan and Olympic gold medalist told Roberts that she has been out-performed individually by previous LPGA participants.

“These girls are really, really good,” Jenner said, adding that while she supports Davidson’s effort, she doesn’t know if she really has what it takes to compete on the LPGA Tour.

“Honestly, for me, the jury is still out on this,” Jenner said. “I don’t think she’s going to be in a position to dominate the LPGA Tour. To be honest with you, those girls are really good.”

Jenner also praised Davidson’s mother for defending her child against critics who argued her participation in the LPGA was unfair.

“To be honest with you, I’m on the mother’s side,” she said. “They don’t know what it’s like to go through a transition, how hard it is. Mothers know and Haley’s mother knows what this child has gone through and is supportive.”