Texas love triangle slaying suspect Caitlin Armstrong’s speedy trial demand could be delayed after her latest hearing Wednesday, local reports said — even as leading legal experts say her defense team has mounted a strong challenge to the initial murder warrant.

Judge Brenda Kennedy said the trial is not expected to begin until mid-October after a busy week for court filings. The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday.

Prosecutors and Armstrong’s defense team are fighting over a gag order to affect all or some of her comments to the media, early aspects of the investigation, including the initial warrant for her arrest, and whether her constitutional rights were violated.

Court records show lawyers for both sides reached an agreement Tuesday on barring media statements — though the terms weren’t immediately clear. Neither the Travis County District Attorney’s Office nor Armstrong’s defense team responded to requests for comment.

Armstrong’s attorney, Rick Cofer, previously filed a “Franks challenge” to suppress evidence he alleges was improperly obtained by police.

Armstrong, 34, is accused of fatally shooting pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Moe” Wilson on May 11 and then, after being questioned, fled the country.

Shortly before her death, Wilson went out to dinner with Colin Strickland, 35, another pro cyclist and Armstrong’s live-in boyfriend.

The defense’s court filings aim to cast doubt on investigators’ version of events, which portray Armstrong as a jealous woman humiliated in a love triangle — and highlight Strickland’s apparent disbelief that his girlfriend of three years had the intent or ability to kill Wilson. .

“Do you think Caitlin hit Mo?” Detective Richard Spitler asked Strickland during an interview in May, according to court documents unsealed this week.

“I can’t figure it out,” Strickland replied. “Could Caitlin hit someone with a car while drinking? If she’s been drinking, she’s not drinking too much, but it’s possible… it’s not possible.”

He called Armstrong “one of the least volatile women” he had ever dated and that he “didn’t see anything dangerous.”

He told Spitler she wasn’t jealous, and that around the same time he was seeing Wilson last year, after the couple briefly broke up, Armstrong was dating men he met on the Bumble app.

Texas lead defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, whose clients include David Koresh and Robert Durst, told Fox News Digital on Monday that Armstrong’s defense team has submitted a “very detailed” motion supported by an attached affidavit from former Plano police Lt. Douglas Deaton.

“Franks Challenges are rarely given, but this one feels worthwhile,” he said.

According to James Scozzari, a Michigan-based defense attorney and partner at Scozzari Graham, Franks has questioned the factual adequacy of the warrant under the Fourth Amendment.

Cofer argued that the affidavit used by Detective Richard Spitler to obtain a warrant for his client’s arrest was a “gross misrepresentation of false statements, material omissions, reckless exaggerations and reckless disregard for the truth.”

A second affidavit was filed by Dayton, a retired Plano police lieutenant who served as an expert witness for Armstrong’s defense. Deaton, now a private investigator, said he found numerous problems with Spitler’s findings.

“On page 4 (paragraph 4) of the affidavit, Detective Spitler writes, ‘When Armstrong was confronted with the video evidence of her vehicle, she had no explanation as to why it was in the area and offered no rebuttal around the statements she presented.'” Deaton wrote. “The video recording of this conversation is clear: the detective [Katy] Connor did not show Armstrong any of the video or tell Armstrong that the video of her vehicle was evidence. Detective Connor did not confront Armstrong with the video evidence.”

He added that Armstrong’s statement that he had no explanation was “a speculative statement bordering on falsehood.”

“It is entirely possible that Armstrong had undisclosed information or could provide an explanation but chose not to speak outside of the presence of an attorney,” Dayton wrote. “All professional law enforcement investigators must remember that innocent suspects often exercise their constitutional right to remain silent and request an attorney be present before answering any questions.”

“The four paragraphs in the affidavit describing Detective Connor’s interview with Caitlin Armstrong are filled with misquotations and misinformation,” Dayton argued. “These error-filled descriptions of the interview are presented sequentially and give the affidavit a negatively skewed and falsely alarming portrayal of Caitlin Armstrong’s behavior.”

Lara YeretsianAnother high-powered defense attorney based in California said that while Cofer’s filings raise “very valid, legitimate arguments,” she believes a judge could still find sufficient probable cause in the initial warrant for Armstrong’s arrest.

“I think it’s going to play out in court, in front of a jury,” she told Fox News Digital.

Among other issues, Armstrong asked for her right to have an attorney present and requested that the detective leave five times before her interview ended.

“While not all information about Armstrong’s interview was obtained in an affidavit, there is no doubt that it was obtained in violation of the US Constitution and/or law enforcement best practices,” the defense filing said.

Two of the key issues she noted in the Franks challenge were that Armstrong was not under Miranda prior to her interview and that Spitler may have manipulated Strickland’s statements.

“These are great arguments,” Yeretshian said. “They’ve given us a preview of what the case is going to be and what the defense is going to be and what holes they’re going to make in this case.”

Another key claim in the filing is that the timestamps in the electronic lock in the apartment where Wilson was killed and a nearby surveillance camera were out of sync, contradicting the initial story that Armstrong’s SUV was seen in the neighborhood a minute after Strickland left Wilson. May 11

“One point I noticed was, did she know this lady was in town?” Yeretsian said. “I could see the defense really zooming in… how did she kill her if she didn’t know?”

As for the expected delay, Yeretsian said it could play to the suit’s advantage.

“The more time goes by, the harder it is to defend,” she said. “You lose witnesses, you lose memories, it’s tough. Obviously, she’s adamant she’s innocent and her lawyers believe she’s innocent.”

She added, “If prosecutors feel they don’t have enough, they should dismiss the case. It’s that simple.”

Armstrong remains in jail on $3 million bond. A jury docket call is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.