special: In a flurry of court filings this week, the defense team of 34-year-old Texas homicide suspect Caitlin Armstrong called for a speedy trial again, criticizing prosecutors’ “biased and flawed” investigation and “sneaky and disingenuous” request for a gag order.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza’s office filed a motion Thursday to bar the media from comment after Armstrong’s defense team requested a handful of subpoenas and accused him of failing to read her Miranda rights during an interview following the pro cyclist’s alleged love triangle murder. Anna Moriah “Moe” Wilson, 25.

Armstrong’s lawyers opposed the request for a gag order – arguing that it would only apply to their client because the prosecution’s version of events was already well-documented in the public domain.

“By delaying this request for a communications ban, and releasing its own narrative to the press during that time, the state has now waived any serious argument that a total ban should be in place,” he argued in documents seen by Fox News Digital. .

Attorneys for Texas murder suspect Caitlin Armstrong accused police of using an illegal arrest warrant

According to investigators, surveillance cameras showed Armstrong’s Jeep SUV outside the apartment where someone shot and killed Wilson in the bathroom on the evening of May 11. He also said shell casings found at the scene matched Armstrong’s gun.

The night before, Wilson had gone out to dinner with Colin Strickland, a 35-year-old fellow pro cyclist and Armstrong’s live-in boyfriend.

Armstrong was questioned and released — and her defense team asked the judge to throw out that evidence, arguing she wasn’t under Miranda and that Austin police made other mistakes during her initial interrogation.

After her release, she sold her car, flew to New York, visited her sister and then caught a flight from New Jersey to Costa Rica, Fox News Digital reported.

Fugitive Caitlin Armstrong: Timeline of Austin Murder Suspect’s Disappearance and Capture

After a 43-day manhunt, Costa Rican investigators caught her on an immigration violation and sent her to the US, where she has been held in prison ever since.

A warrant obtained by Fox News Digital revealed gruesome details about the murder.

On the evening of May 11, police found Wilson dead on the bathroom floor with at least three gunshot wounds, two to the head and the third to her chest, which allegedly occurred “while she was already lying supine on the floor,” the documents state. She had a wound on her back and police found a bullet and a chipped tile underneath her.

She had bruises on her right index finger and under her chin, according to the warrant.

Strickland also told detectives that Armstrong had previously gone to the shooting range with her sister to practice her firearms skills, and that he had hidden her contact with Wilson by putting a false name on his phone.

Texas murder suspect Caitlin Armstrong had access to $450,000, practiced shooting with sister, warrant reveals

An anonymous tipster who police say is credible has also alleged that Armstrong wanted to kill Wilson months ago out of jealousy when he found out about the relationship. Despite that apparent anger, Strickland bought her a 9 mm handgun in December or January, the warrant said. Ballistic forensics later linked it to shell casings found at the crime scene.

According to the warrant, Strickland and Wilson tried briefly in October 2021 while Armstrong was on a break from his girlfriend of three years. The California native traveled to Texas before a tournament in May and met with Strickland in Austin.

Other motions filed on Armstrong’s behalf this week include requests to examine ballistics evidence and to suppress evidence improperly obtained by police.

Caitlin Armstrong: Used Texas Fugitive Alias ​​Until Costa Rica Police Detained Her On Immigration Charges

Cofer, Armstrong’s attorney, argued that a misdemeanor warrant obtained by the Austin Police Department in May used in her initial investigation — before her release — was invalid and therefore prosecutors should not be allowed to use evidence collected at the time.

They also allege that when APD officers initially questioned Armstrong at her home on May 12 after Wilson’s May 11 shooting death, they did not read her her Miranda rights and did not release Armstrong without being asked a sixth time.

Armstrong’s attorneys are calling for a speedy trial and argue that there is more to the case that has not yet been made public.

“Miss Armstrong wants her day in court,” Cofer told reporters after her July 20 arraignment. “She wants a trial, and you’ve heard the district attorney threaten restrictions on her willingness to go to trial. Of course, cases shouldn’t be done. If prosecutors aren’t willing to go forward, there will be convictions.”

Armstrong is due back in court on August 24 for a pretrial hearing. She has pleaded not guilty and her lawyers maintain her innocence.

