Cabinet reported possible ‘breakthrough’ with protesters the night before Emergency Act was enforced

The night before Justin Trudeau took the historic step of invoking the Emergency Act during the Liberty Convoy’s occupation of Ottawa last February, the Prime Minister’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor told the Cabinet that there was “the potential for a breakthrough” as show court documents.

The office of Canada’s Minister of Public Safety says the adviser was referring to negotiations “mostly” led by the City of Ottawa, which “ultimately fell short” after many associated with the convoy “disavowed.”

The disclosure of the potential breakthrough, contained in the report of a cabinet meeting held on the evening of Feb. 13, 2022, is contained in one of several heavily redacted documents recently filed in federal court. Civil liberties groups are legally challenging the government’s use of the law, saying it has gone too far.

The documents were first reported by the Toronto Star newspaper.

According to cabinet minutes, which are not verbatim transcripts, Jody Thomas — a former deputy secretary of national defense and one of Trudeau’s top advisers — told Trudeau and the assembled ministers that “the achievements of law enforcement have been important and that there is potential for a breakthrough in Ottawa, Ontario.” “.

Emergency law applied for the first time in Canadian history

Protesters opposed pandemic-related restrictions and blocked access to neighborhoods and major arteries around Parliament Hill, clogging the streets with trucks and other vehicles.

The next day, February 14, Trudeau invoked the Emergency Act for the first time in Canadian history.

This gave the authorities broad temporary powers, including the ability to freeze protesters’ bank accounts and credit cards. Attendance at any event deemed illegal, such as the protest against the convoy in Ottawa, has also become illegal.

Trudeau defends vaccine mandates and the Emergency Act in CBC radio interview Duration 5:37 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CBC Radio The House host Chris Hall that people who chose not to get vaccinated made choices that had consequences.

This act also allowed officers from outside of Ontario to take part in the operation to end the protest.

The law went into effect immediately, but debate about its merits in the House of Commons and the Senate continued even as the police cracked down on the last remnants of the 19 February demonstration. Trudeau rescinded the act five days later.

Sections of the document available in the court documents do not provide any details about the possible breakthrough that Thomas alluded to on Feb. 13.

But according to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, the adviser was referring to talks being led by the city of Ottawa.

Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino’s office says failed negotiations with protesters were a factor in the decision to enforce the Emergency Law. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

Feb 13 the city announced that it had come to an agreement with one of the leaders of the demonstration, during which hundreds of protest trucks left residential areas.

Mendicino’s office said negotiations with the city were ultimately unsuccessful.

“The government considered this as a factor in deciding whether to apply the Emergency Situations Act,” the statement said.

“The situation remained volatile and the threat of future blockades remained. In Ottawa, there has been a significant escalation in protesters’ arrogance, and they have highlighted that the city’s 911 system has been overwhelmed by false calls.”

As a result of city negotiations, several trucks actually left, although some of them ended up on Wellington Street – already the noisy core of the protest. One of the leaders of the protest, Tamara Leach, doubted that such a deal had really been made.

A few weeks after the end of the occupation, Thomas defended the decision use this act, saying that the protesters “dug in” and “there is no doubt that [they] come to overthrow the government.

“Lead Federal Negotiator” is considered

The documents also shed light on other behind-the-scenes discussions between the cabinet and other members of the government’s Incident Response Team (IRG) during the Freedom Convoy.

At a meeting earlier that day on February 13, the group heard that the blockades could result in “permanent economic losses of 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent of gross domestic product” for each week they continue.

On the same day, police broke the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, a key supply route between Canada and the United States.

During the February 10 meeting, it was noted that “there are more serious problems with law enforcement, some of which may be sympathetic to the cause of the protesters, leading to a reluctance to take action.”

The minutes of the meeting also show that Ottawa considered appointing a “lead federal negotiator” during the crisis. Publicly, Trudeau spoke out against the idea of ​​a face-to-face meeting with members of the convoy.

Also on February 10, Public Safety Canada reported that only a small minority – five percent of the participants – were “strongly committed” to the Ottawa protest, while 80 percent had “weak connection to the case” and the remaining 15 percent were “a hesitation factor.” .

“The negotiator suggested that the leaders of the protest could potentially be induced to leave and denounce the blockade in exchange for the obligation to register their appeal with the government,” the minutes of the IRG meeting that day said.

Secretary of Public Safety defends his decision to use the Emergency Act to quell protests in Ottawa Duration 1:00 As members of the official opposition continue to call for his resignation, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino defended his decision to enforce the Emergency Act, saying it was necessary to protect Canadians.

NDP notes concerns about transparency

The New Democrats said the disclosure of the documents showed “a clear failure by the Liberals to be transparent with Canadians and MPs.”

In a joint statement, Alistair MacGregor MP, an NDP public safety critic, and Matthew Green MP, an ethics critic, said the parliamentary committee examining the application of the Emergency Act should have full access to the documents.

“We are concerned that this government has filed documents in federal court that it has refused to provide [committee],” They said.

The Conservative Party of Canada has also criticized the federal government in light of the disclosures.

“Minister Mendicino has already misled Canadians to justify a Liberal government giving itself unprecedented emergency powers,” Opposition House leader John Brassard said in a statement.

“This is further evidence that the Liberal government’s use of the Emergency Act was aimed at solving the Prime Minister’s political problem rather than seeking a peaceful and respectful solution to the Ottawa protests.”