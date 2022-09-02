type here...
TOP STORIES BYU says it has no evidence that a fan...
TOP STORIES

BYU says it has no evidence that a fan banned for racist slurs said them

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Brigham Young University officials say they have no evidence that a man banned by the university from its sports facilities used racist slurs during a recent women’s basketball game against Duke University.

Google Earth/NPR screenshot


hide title

toggle signature

Google Earth/NPR screenshot

Brigham Young University officials say they have no evidence that a man banned by the university from its sports facilities used racist slurs during a recent women’s basketball game against Duke University.

Google Earth/NPR screenshot

The man banned from Brigham Young University’s sports facilities after a racist incident during a recent volleyball match may not have been the person who shouted insults during the match, BYU said.

The insults marred a high-profile match between BYU and Duke last Friday, an early bout that drew about 5,500 people at Provo’s Smith Fieldhouse, according to attendance statistics cited by the publication. BYA TV.

BYU banned a fan who yelled racist slurs at a black volleyball player on Duke's team.

Sports

BYU banned a fan who yelled racist slurs at a black volleyball player on Duke’s team.

“The person who was banned was someone Duke identified as using racial slurs,” BYU Deputy Athletic Director John McBride said in a statement quoted by the publication. Salt Lake City Tribune.

McBride said that BYU athletics officials looked at school footage of the match to find those responsible.

“However, we were unable to find any evidence that this person used insults in the match,” he said.

Similarly, BYU Police Lieutenant George Besendorfer said Tribune that his agency found no evidence that the man had shouted insults after watching the videos.

News of the racial slur became public after the match and received national attention over the weekend when Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson said that she and other black athletes “were racially harassed and harassed throughout the match.”

Following the incident, BYU Athletics issued an apology and said it had banned the fan from all of its venues after Duke’s team identified him as the culprit.

“Although this fan was in the BYU student section, this person is not a BYU student,” the sports department said.

As footage from the stormy match shows, the student section at Smith Fieldhouse extends to court level next to the bench. Footage of Duke players performing shows they often did this while being yelled at by a mass of BYU students just a few feet away.



Previous articleVan overturns on New Jersey Parkway, 4 killed and 8 injured

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

BYU says it has no evidence that a fan banned for racist slurs said them

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Van overturns on New Jersey Parkway, 4 killed and 8 injured

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 2 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Vulnerable House Dems refuse to say if they agree with Biden that Republicans are a ‘threat’ to democracy

closer Video Karl Rove reports GOP momentum ahead of midterms Fox...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: How an epic — and overdue — reunion came together

Martin Jarmond's reaction was not forgotten.It was the summer of 2014, when Jarmond, then the administrator of football...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News