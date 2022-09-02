BYU says it has no evidence that a fan banned for racist slurs said them

Enlarge this image toggle signature Google Earth/NPR screenshot

The man banned from Brigham Young University’s sports facilities after a racist incident during a recent volleyball match may not have been the person who shouted insults during the match, BYU said.

The insults marred a high-profile match between BYU and Duke last Friday, an early bout that drew about 5,500 people at Provo’s Smith Fieldhouse, according to attendance statistics cited by the publication. BYA TV.

“The person who was banned was someone Duke identified as using racial slurs,” BYU Deputy Athletic Director John McBride said in a statement quoted by the publication. Salt Lake City Tribune.

McBride said that BYU athletics officials looked at school footage of the match to find those responsible.

“However, we were unable to find any evidence that this person used insults in the match,” he said.

Similarly, BYU Police Lieutenant George Besendorfer said Tribune that his agency found no evidence that the man had shouted insults after watching the videos.

News of the racial slur became public after the match and received national attention over the weekend when Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson said that she and other black athletes “were racially harassed and harassed throughout the match.”

Following the incident, BYU Athletics issued an apology and said it had banned the fan from all of its venues after Duke’s team identified him as the culprit.

“Although this fan was in the BYU student section, this person is not a BYU student,” the sports department said.

As footage from the stormy match shows, the student section at Smith Fieldhouse extends to court level next to the bench. Footage of Duke players performing shows they often did this while being yelled at by a mass of BYU students just a few feet away.