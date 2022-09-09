BYU says it found ‘no evidence’ that fans used racial slurs against a Duke player

August After investigating allegations that fans used racial slurs at a Brigham Young University-Duke volleyball match on the 26th, BYU said it found no evidence to substantiate the incident. The university announced on Friday.

BYU said it “reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event” and reviewed all available video and audio recordings as part of the investigation.

“From our extensive review, we found no evidence to support the allegation that fans engaged in racial hatred or racial slurs at the event,” the private university in Provo, Utah, said in a statement. “As we’ve said before, we will not tolerate any behavior that makes a student-athlete feel unsafe. That’s the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, the university lifted a ban on a fan it identified as having used a racial slur while heckling a Duke volleyball player. BYU also apologized to the fan for “any hardship the ban may have caused.”

The university continued their statement to ensure they were thorough in the investigation process and reiterated that anyone with evidence contradicting their findings would be invited to come forward.

“While we were unable to find evidence to support racial slurs in the numerous recordings and interviews, we hope all involved understand our sincere efforts to ensure the safety of all student-athletes competing at BYU,” the university said. “As Director of Athletics Tom Holmo said, BYU and BYU Athletics are committed to zero-tolerance of racism, and we strive to provide a positive experience for everyone who attends our athletic events, including student-athletes, coaches and fans. One that is valued and respected.”

“The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families and Duke University with the utmost integrity.” Duke Athletics Director Nina King said in a statement. “We will unequivocally stand with them and champion, especially when their character is questioned. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and prejudice.”

Holmo told USA TODAY Sports last week that Duke officials are also trying to piece together their version of events.

Duke did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the status of its investigation.

“I heard very strong, negative racial slurs,” Richardson said in an interview with ESPN. “So I served the ball, finished the game. Then when I went back to serve, I heard it very clearly, but it was game over.”

Holmo spoke with Richardson and head volleyball coach Jolene Nagel the day after the incident. The university also apologized to Duke and Richardson.

Richardson, 19, of Ellicott City, Maryland, said she has spoken out and will continue to do so to raise awareness.

“I believe God puts you around certain people at certain times for certain reasons,” Richardson told ESPN. “… and I don’t want BYU to be singled out or seen as a bad institution because of this one thing … it doesn’t represent BYU University as a whole.”