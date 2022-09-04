New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Brigham Young University (BYU) removed a pamphlet advertising off-campus resources for LGBTQ students from welcome bags given to new students in August.

The university, owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, removed the materials from the bags because the administration wants students to use the school’s new Office of Belonging for things like, According to NBC News.

Created by RaYnbow Collective, a nonprofit not officially affiliated with BYU. Magazine Provides information on regular events available to LGBTQ students off campus, as well as lists of local organizations that offer therapy, safe housing, mentoring, and more.

Madison Tenney, a BYU student who is gay, told NBC News that she made the pamphlets after feeling lonely as a freshman at the university in Provo, Utah. Engaging is prohibited In “Same-Sex Romantic Behavior” at risk of deregistration.

“I remember sitting in my white dorm room with these cement walls and breaking down,” Tenney told the outlet. “I never knew anyone like me, who wanted to be faithful and accept the wholeness of myself.”

Tenney explained that she paid the required $200 and made a deal with BYU’s student newspaper, the Daily Universe, which compiled the welcome bags. She then released 5,000 pamphlets, which she described as “very vanilla, very inline with church teaching”.

“We went to great lengths to make sure it was kosher and compliant with policy,” she said. “We didn’t hear anything back, ‘This looks great’.”

Tenny later received a message from a friend who told her that she, as a resident assistant, had been instructed to remove RaYnbow Collective pamphlets from every bag outside the students’ rooms.

Upon further investigation, Tenney learned that the Office of Student Life had decided to remove the tracts after realizing they were against church teachings.

The administration explained in a statement to NBC that they “want our students and staff to use our new Office of Belonging in these efforts.”

“The decision to remove the material through Student Life was based on the university’s commitment to providing support through the university’s Office of Belonging and our counseling services, and not to allow outside organizations to demonstrate affiliation or support of the university,” the statement added.

Created by BYU concerned office in August 2021, and its announcement states that the office will “primarily focus on coordinating and enhancing related services and efforts on campus.”