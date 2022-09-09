New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After an “extensive” investigation, Brigham Young University announced Friday morning that there was no evidence to substantiate an allegation made by a Duke women’s volleyball player. She was subjected to racial slurs During a game at BYU last month.

The Cougars’ athletics department released a lengthy statement on Aug. 26 summarizing its investigation into the incident. Duke player Rachel Richardson She said she was “targeted and racially heckled throughout the match” which escalated into “threats”.

Richardson alleged BYU officials and coaches At the time it was “aware of the incident” but failed to act.

On Friday, BYU disclosed its findings and found no evidence to support Richardson’s claim.

“From our extensive review, we have found no evidence to substantiate the allegation that fans engaged in racial slurs or racial slurs at the event. As we have stated before, we do not tolerate conduct that is deemed unsafe for a student-athlete . . . that is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation,” the statement said. has been read.

“Our fight is against racism, not against any individual or any institution. Every person affected has strong feelings and experiences, which we respect, and we encourage others to show similar civility and respect. We are committed to eradicating racism wherever it appears. . . we are all in that important fight.” Hope we can join together.”

According to the university, officials reviewed all available video and audio recordings of the match, including security footage and footage taken by BYUtv. The school interviewed more than 50 people who attended There are Duke officials and student-athletes in the team.

“There will be some who feel that we have been selective in our review. On the contrary, we have tried to be as comprehensive as possible in our research, and we renew our invitation to anyone who has evidence that contradicts our findings to come forward and share it,” the university said.

Duke responded in a statement saying it “unequivocally” stands by its team, but did not outwardly address BYU’s findings:

“The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families and Duke University with the utmost integrity. We will undoubtedly stand with them and win, especially when their role is in question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we stand against hate and prejudice. Do not tolerate.”

BYU also announced that the ban on the fan — not a student from BYU — had been lifted as a result of the investigation. The man was kicked out for “interfering with guests”, not for shouting racial slurs. He was later diagnosed as “mentally disabled,” a BYU athletics official said BYU Cougar Chronicle, A student-run newspaper.

“As a result of our investigation, we have lifted the ban against a fan who was found to have made a racial slur during the match. We have found no evidence that the individual committed such an act. BYU sincerely apologizes to the fan for any hardship the ban may have caused,” the university said.