BYU banned a fan who yelled racist slurs at a black volleyball player on Duke’s team.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Rick Bowmer/AP

Rick Bowmer/AP

The first weekend of college volleyball ended with a fan banned from Brigham Young University’s sports facilities, with two universities and the governor of Utah expressing regret after a black player on the Duke volleyball team faced racist abuse during a game in Provo, Utah.

Duke’s volleyball team, which included senior Rachel Richardson, a sophomore from Ellicott City, Maryland, traveled to Utah to compete in a multi-day tournament at BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse.

There, during Friday’s game against BYU, Richardson was abused “every time she served,” said Lesa Pamplin, a Texas attorney and Richardson’s godmother, who attended the game and described the events on Twitter.

“She was threatened by a white man who told her to look back as she walked towards the team bus,” Pamplin said.

According to Richardson’s father, Marvin Richardson, after Duke’s players complained, a police officer was at Duke’s bench for the remainder of the match. In an interview with Salt Lake Tribune, Richardson expressed disappointment that BYU officials did not do more.

“Why didn’t they remove the fan? After the notification was made to the officials and the coaching staff was informed, why then nothing was done? he said.

National A rare sight at Brigham Young University as students protest the Honor Code

“Every American should be furious that a young lady was subjected to hateful, degrading language, and we should be even more outraged that I needed a tweet from me in Tarrant County, Texas to shed light on this incident.” wrote Pamplin, who is a candidate in the Fort Worth judicial election, according to a subsequent statement released Saturday.

In two statements, BYU Athletics apologized for the incident and said the fan was banned from all campus sports facilities.

“We will not tolerate this behavior. In particular, the use of racist slurs at any of our sporting events is completely unacceptable and BYU Athletics has zero tolerance for such behavior.” the school said.

According to school officials, the offending fan was not a student, although he was in the student section. Approximately 5500 people attended.

Sports Three black footballers face racist abuse after England defeat at Euro 2020

“When Duke initially reported yesterday’s behavior, no individual was identified and despite the efforts of BYU security and events management, they were unable to identify the perpetrator of the racist slurs. It was not until after the game that the individual was identified by the Duke, who they believed was uttering insults and exhibiting problematic behavior,” the school said in a second statement.

On Saturday, Duke announced that his next game had been moved to a different location off the BYU campus “to ensure both teams have the safest competitive environment.”

Players “should always be able to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment that promotes equality and fair play,” Duke athletics director Nina King said in a statement. “We are grateful to the BYU sports administration for their support in overcoming this worrying situation.”

Sports Knight Commission Urges NCAA and Schools to Combat Racial Inequality

Late Saturday night, the Republican governor of Utah called the incident “terrible news.”

“I am disgusted that this behavior is happening and I am deeply saddened if others have not intervened to stop it.” Governor Spencer Cox tweeted. “As a society, we need to do more to create an atmosphere where such racist bastards will never feel comfortable attacking others.”

Ahead of Saturday’s BYU game, Tom Holmo, BYU Athletic Director, spoke to the crowd and urged the fans to support their team without “[crossing] line” into harmful language.

“As children of God, we have a responsibility. Our mission is to love each other and treat everyone with respect, and that didn’t happen. We failed,” Holmo said.