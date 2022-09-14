BYU apologizes to banned fan, saying they found no evidence that they were shouting racial slurs

Enlarge this image switch title Google Earth/NPR screenshot

Brigham Young University has apologized to a fan it banned for allegedly shouting racist slurs at black volleyball players visiting from Duke University, saying the school’s investigation found no evidence of racist chants or slurs.

Earlier, the school said they did not find any evidence of the fan’s guilt. Responding to BYU’s latest statement, a senior Duke athletics official says she stands by her players.

BYU says it has completed its investigation

Announcing the results of their investigation, BYU Athletics said last week that every effort was made to find moments in which the fan in question, or anyone else, could yell insults during the match. The effort, he said, included watching numerous recordings, including footage of the match from the school’s broadcast center with the commentators’ audio track removed, as well as footage from security cameras.

“We also contacted more than 50 people who attended the event,” from BYU fans and staff to Duke players and team staff, the department said.

“From our extensive review, we found no evidence to support claims that fans engaged in racist chanting or uttered racial slurs at the event,” BYU Athletics said in a statement, adding that they will not tolerate such behavior.

The fan who was banned is not a BYU student, although they were in the student section at the court level, which is next to the visitors’ bench at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.

“We did not find any evidence that this person was engaged in such activities,” the department said. “BYU sincerely apologizes to this fan for any hardship caused by the ban.”

Accusations of racist slurs quickly sparked debate

About 5,500 people attended the high-profile match between BYU and Duke on August 26, according to attendance statistics cited by the publication. BYA TV.

The incident drew nationwide attention as Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson said that she and other black athletes “were racially harassed and harassed throughout the match.”

After BYU shared his findings, Duke University Vice President for Athletics Nina King statement acknowledging his support for Richardson and her teammates and praising them for the way they represent their school.

“We support them unconditionally and protect them, especially when their character is called into question,” King said. “Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusion, and we do not tolerate hate or bias.”

Outside the circle of people directly aware of the incident, discussion of the accusations quickly became politicized. People who support Richardson say she has sparked a deeper look at racism in college athletics, while critics accuse her of fabricating the episode.

BYU Athletics’ announcement of its findings states, “We are fighting against racism, not against any person or any institution.” He again urged everyone who attended the event to come forward if they have evidence that racist remarks were made.