Rep. Byron Donalds wants to be the next chairman of the House Republican Conference so he can put a strong conservative voice at the leadership table that can keep the GOP grounded and broaden its appeal to new voters.

The Florida Republican argued in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital that the conference chair position is crucial in defining what the Republican Party is on Capitol Hill.

“We’re going to hit some big hurdles in the next Congress. The American people have a responsibility to be clear about what the Republican strategy is for the problems facing America,” he said. “And what are the policy positions that we’re going to use to actually get the country back on track.”

The first-term lawmaker said his background has given him insight into how to craft a message that appeals not only to the GOP’s base, but also to the voters he needs to win over to become a majority.

“I’m a 30-year-old person who discovered politics,” Donalds said. “There are people all over the United States who have a similar background to mine, they’re not really political people, they’re apolitical for the most part, but if you really message them and start engaging with them, they’ll consider their politics.”

“We need more people to convert to the Republican Party,” he added.

Donalds, a former Florida state representative, has drawn considerable attention since the acquisition Elected to Congress In 2020. He raised over $4.5 million this cycle – a sign of his growing prominence.

However, Donald was seen as something of an underdog in his bid to join the House leadership. Representative from New York who is the current Republican Conference Chair. Elise Stefanik is running for a second term with support from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a race,” said R-Calif McCarthy. “Elise has done an excellent job and will continue to serve as conference chair.”

Stefanik, who was first elected to the role last May after ousting Trump-foe Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, has raised more than $10 million for GOP incumbents this cycle.

More than $3 million of that amount went directly to the National Republican Congressional Committee, while another $2 million went to promoting female candidates. Stefanik’s Elevate PAC Political Action Committee.

Donalds was undaunted by the challenge. He said leadership members have a built-in advantage for fundraising, but members judge the race on the merits of individual candidates.

“When it’s time to fight the left, when it’s time to fight the Democrats, all the favors won’t help us,” Donalds said.

Although the race won’t be decided until after the election in November, the focus is on the contest. The reason is that it is currently the only leadership race that is open in the open.

The contest is also seen as a proxy war between different ideological factions within the Republican Party.

Stefanik has the support of not only GOP leaders, but moderates and centrists alike. Donald, on the other hand, received encouraging endorsements from more hard-line members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Although Donald denied that ideological considerations were a factor in his implementation decision, he emphasized that it was important to have a strong conservative voice at the leadership table.

“I don’t want to talk about who’s there now. Members know I’m a conservative, I’m a strong conservative,” Donalds said.