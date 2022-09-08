type here...
CANADA

Buying a phone or paying a bill? Be prepared to show ID at Rogers stores before entering

By printveela editor

Rogers says security protocols, including door checks, have been an important part of “keeping customers and employees safe while helping reduce robberies and fraud,” CBC Toronto said in a statement. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

If you recently walked into a Rogers store during business hours and wondered why the door was locked, the company wants you to know that this is the result of a policy change to prevent robbery and fraud.

The Canadian telecommunications giant is now requiring shoppers to show government-issued ID before entering a store, a rule that has baffled some experts and shoppers in Toronto.

“The safety of our team members and customers is of the utmost importance to us,” Rogers spokeswoman Chloe Luciani-Giroire said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

“Several measures have been taken over the past few years to improve safety in stores, including rigorous training, upgraded cameras, and enhanced door screening policies.”

Hassle policy, customer says

Rogers says it’s a national policy that was implemented over a year ago, but the company also says it only applies to certain stores, although it doesn’t specify which ones or where they’re located.

Oriol Ramirez is one of the clients who experienced this firsthand. He says it was “troublesome” when he went to a Rogers store in Toronto on Tuesday to replace his phone, which had been stolen.

Ramirez says he was told he would need ID to get in and buy a phone. The problem, he said, was that the thief also stole his ID and credit cards, so he had no way to get into the store.

“It was a bit of a hassle to go back [home] and by the time I got back, it had already closed,” Ramirez said.

“You have security in your store, so I don’t think it’s really necessary.”

A sign outside the Rogers-Fido joint store on Queen Street East instructs shoppers to look at an outdoor security camera to identify themselves before presenting government-issued photo ID through a glass window. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Nicholas Philippaios says he was not asked for ID when entering a Rogers store in Toronto, but he saw it being asked for by other shoppers in the same location.

“I understand why they need an ID to verify an account, but why do you need it to enter a store?” Philippios said.

“I don’t know why it works.”

Five accused of robbing a cell phone store

It’s unclear if robberies and scams are on the rise at GTA electronics stores. When CBC News asked police services in the Toronto, Peel and York regions for statistics to see if there was an upward trend over the past few years, all three said they didn’t have those numbers.

But York Regional Police can point to at least one such armed robbery last month. They say five people were charged after mobile phone shop was robbed at gunpoint in Aurora, Ontario. August 15.

  • Police have charged 22 people in a series of robberies at a mobile phone store in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say two men entered the store and pointed a gun at employees, demanding cash and phones, before fleeing the scene along with three other defendants who were allegedly waiting outside in a car.

Companies should consider other options, expert says

Riteish Kotak, a Toronto-based cybersecurity and technology analyst, says this is the first time he’s seen a cell phone store lock the front door and require shoppers to show ID before they can enter.

“There is probably nothing more frustrating than going into a store and seeing a locked door that can be rejected at the door,” Kotak said.

“I don’t think this is a sensible policy. You won’t see this in malls, kiosks, and other electronics stores.”

But Kotak says companies looking into precautions to prevent robbery or theft should consider switching to record-based systems instead.

“There are ways to protect your product without leaving all your inventory in front by preventing crime with sustainable design.”

