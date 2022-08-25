New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said newly passed inflation-reduction legislation would improve living conditions in America and criticized recent flight cancellations across the US.

“Obviously, we’re very encouraged to see a 0% increase in the CPI, but that’s just one month. So nobody’s raising the football here,” Buttigieg told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Tuesday in Port Tampa Bay, Florida. A new $12.6 million grant. “What we need to see is a continued cooling of inflationary pressures and it can’t come soon enough.”

Buttigieg said the legislation will help Americans lower costs, as the annual inflation rate for the 12-month period ended in June reached 9.1%, according to data published in July by the US Department of Labor. The Congressional Budget Office said the Inflation Reduction Act would have a “minor” impact on inflation in 2022 and a much smaller impact on inflation in 2023, depending on other factors such as the Federal Reserve.

But Buttigieg said the legislation would help ease the pain of inflation by lowering the cost of things like prescription drugs, insulin for Medicare subscribers, home utility bills and electric vehicles.

“These are measures to make living in America more affordable, and that’s part of the solution when it comes to inflation,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg touted the Department for Transport’s work to support travelers whose flights have been canceled over the past few months. The secretary’s announcement came in a new report Tuesday from flight tracking website FlightAware that there have been more than 2,500 flight cancellations on domestic and international flights.

“When you are terminated like that, we enforce a clause that you are entitled to a full cash refund. And if you are not given one, you can inform us as a department and we will act accordingly.” Buttigieg said.

The secretary said he sympathizes with Americans who have experienced recent flight cancellations, adding that he has had his flight canceled several times during the summer months.

Buttigieg outlined new guidelines that expand passenger rights during long delays and other external environmental factors.

“I put [the airlines] When we notice that we’re going to collect some information about how they treat their customers, that means a few days before we put that website up will be a great time for them to raise the bar on what they offer to travelers. Who gets stuck,” Buttigieg said.

The transportation secretary stopped in Tampa to talk about “RAISE,” part of President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation. The grant is intended to add additional capacity to the port and provide 800 new full-time jobs. The grant will also reduce emissions at the Port Redwing facility.

Biden’s inflation-reduction legislation was signed by the president on August 16, with many Democrats blaming GOP lawmakers for not supporting the measure.

“With this legislation, the American people won and special interests lost,” Biden said during the signing.

According to a summary by Senate Democrats, Biden insisted that the $739 billion inflation-reduction legislation would not raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000.