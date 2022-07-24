New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s transportation secretary, criticized Republican Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday for having time to rail against Disney while not supporting a bill to legalize same-sex marriage.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Buttigieg, who shares twins with husband Chasten Buttigieg, was asked if he had a message for Senate Republicans, namely Rubio, R-Fla., he told a reporter. Voting to legalize same-sex marriage is a “stupid waste of time.”

“If he has time to fight against Disney, I don’t know why he doesn’t have time to save marriages like mine,” Buttigieg told CNN host Jake Tapper. “Look, it’s really important to a lot of people. It’s definitely important to me.”

“I started my day the way I try to do on the weekends, I try to give Chastain a little break and have breakfast with our twins. And that’s just one thing, which as every parent of young children knows is no small thing.” Buttigieg said. “It’s one of those days when the tray table isn’t big enough for the high chair, and I’m trying to make sure they’re busy enough with their little cereal puffs to give me enough time to pick a banana. Prepare the formula — and half an hour of my morning every day is about how much I rely on my spouse and how much I depend on him. I thought about it.”

“And our marriage deserves to be treated as equals,” he said. “And I am Don’t know why this is so difficult for a senator or congressman. I don’t understand how so many House Republicans rejected our marriage as recently as Tuesday, after hours of me walking into the room and talking to many of them about transportation, in what I thought were normal conversations with most people. They said about that matter, they only turned around the corner and said that my marriage does not deserve to continue.”

“If they don’t want to spend a lot of time on this, they can vote yes and move on. And that’s really reassuring for a lot of families in America, including mine,” he added.

In a midterm election year, Democrats are campaigning to codify federal protections for contraception and same-sex marriage after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In his opinion overturning Roe last month, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court must now review other precedents. He cited rulings that upheld same-sex marriage rights in 2015, same-sex intimate relationships in 2003, and contraceptive use by married couples in 1965.

The House voted Tuesday to codify federal protections for same-sex marriage, with 47 Republicans joining all Democrats in backing the measure. 157 Republicans voted against the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act.”

At least 10 Republicans must support the measure in the Senate to bypass the filibuster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.