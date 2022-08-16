Business groups in border areas demand Ottawa’s scrap metal ArriveCAN

Organizations representing businesses in some border communities have banded together to ask the federal government to lift all COVID-19 border restrictions and stop requiring use of the ArriveCAN app.

In a press release, a coalition of eight chambers of commerce from Ontario, New Brunswick and Manitoba said the restrictions not only slowed down border crossings, but also hurt tourism.

“We have seen that because of the restrictions, because of things like ArriveCAN, businesses on both sides [of the border] are unable to bring in people and conduct business as usual, which affects businesses and their business volumes on both sides,” said Rakesh Naidu, Chief Executive Officer of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, one of the groups. supporting the challenge.

Organizations say waiting times at the border have increased by two hours despite reduced traffic, and tourism spending is still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels.

“We have heard from many of our companies that restrictions and the need to upload information to the ArriveCAN app is keeping many people from traveling, hindering business, impacting our local SMBs. large businesses that depend on US visitors,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo also criticized the effectiveness of the current COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the border. Given that Canada only requires two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter the country, he believes this requirement does little to limit the spread of the virus.

Calls from business groups repeat calls from mayors of border towns.

In June, the mayor of Sarnia, Ontario, Mike Bradley, said the application was a disaster and was no longer needed.

“When you ride a dead horse, get off,” he said. “That’s what the federal government should do.”

A spokesman for Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said the current border restrictions are the most effective way to stop the influx of COVID-19 and its variants. The agency says traveler processing times will increase without the app.

“Using ArriveCAN is an effective mechanism for verifying vaccine certificates to grant quarantine exemptions,” the spokesperson said. “As travel volumes increased in the spring and early summer of 2022, the use of ArriveCAN has become more important to reduce border congestion.”