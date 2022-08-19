Business ahead, party behind: Akwesasne boy, mullet competition finalist

Eli Philips may be a boy of few words, but his hair makes a big statement.

An 11-year-old girl from Akwesasne, a Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) community that sits on the border between the states of Quebec, Ontario and New York, is rocking a mullet and is among the 25 finalists vying for the 2022 US mullet title.

“Exciting,” he said shyly about his experience.

Eli, who plays hockey for the Akwesasne Wolves and the Cornwall Colts, has grown his hair long since he started playing hockey at the age of four. He was inspired to play the sport after one of his favorite hockey players, Chicago Blackhawks NHL right winger Patrick Kane, got one.

Eli has been playing hockey since the age of 4. (Presented by Andy Phillips)

Eli was introduced to Kane’s stick handling skills and signature playoff hairdo by his stepfather Bryce Thompson at a young age.

“I showed him a photo online and some highlights, and then he wanted a mullet like him,” Thompson said.

“I took him to the hairdresser. His mom almost cried, but he’s stuck and he looks pretty cool.”

Kevin Begola, President and Founder of the US Mullet Championships, said the online competition kicked off in 2020 and is only growing in popularity. There are sections for children, teenagers, women and men.

“In 2020, the mullet was making a comeback, but now it’s big,” he said.

This year, about 700 families in the United States have registered their children for the kids competition. After an internal round of evaluation to bring that number down to 500, the contestants went through two rounds of Facebook voting before being narrowed down to 25 finalists.

“If you look at the kids’ names, where they’re from and their hair together, it’s just amazing,” Begola said.

“These kids are amazing. They come from great families and they have good stories too.”

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane flaunts a mullet in the playoffs. (Getty images)

Eli’s participation in the competition inspires other young hockey players in his community to take up mullet.

As of Friday morning, he was ranked 13th in the competition. The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne joined in supporting the family by calling on members of the community to vote.

“Every time we go out in public, he gets so many compliments on his hair,” said Eli’s mother, Andy Phillips.

According to her, the attention and support he received was overwhelming.

“I think the amount of support we have received from our small community means a lot in itself,” Phillips said.

“It shows how much the community actually cares.”

Voting for the contest closes at 11:59 pm ET on Friday, and the top three nominees are expected to be announced over the weekend. The public can vote for any of the 25 Mallet Championship finalists. website.