Buruk reboot causes furor over Fenerbahce shirts

BUTAfter their worst Super League finish of 13th, Turkey’s most successful club is trying to reignite the flames. The season couldn’t have gone much worse for Galatasaray and they returned to their tried and tested method of hiring a club legend as head coach and bringing in foreign veteran players.

The failure in the league was so great that they sacked Fatih Terim after a disastrous start to the season. His replacement, Domenech Torrent, lasted six unpopular months in Istanbul. The Spaniard reversed the decline, achieved a draw at the Camp Nou with Barcelona and the players enjoyed his methods, but it was not enough to keep his job.

Club legend Okan Buruk has arrived as head coach, Dursun Özbek has returned for a second term as president, and the signings of Haris Seferovic, Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira this summer have whetted fans’ appetites. Now the club has romantic hopes of achieving the 23rd title in the year of the centenary of the Turkish Republic.

They started the campaign unimpressively with a home loss to Giresunspor sandwiched between two 1-0 away wins thanks to late goals from 37-year-old Bafetimbi Gomis. On Sunday they will face champions Trabzonspor, who finished 29 points above them last season, to show progress.

While signing big names is intriguing, many of them are in their 30s and older, their best days are behind them and they are making high wages. This is a risky strategy given the low value of the Turkish lira (currently at £21.45) and the club’s €410m debt.

Last summer, Galatasaray planned to attract younger players who could increase their value and create a sustainable business model. Four foreigners under the age of 24 were acquired, including Viktor Nelsson, who was linked with promotion to La Liga and the Premier League but was abandoned due to an unsatisfactory season.

Kerem Akturkoglu is an outstanding Turkish player of Galatasaray. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Galatasaray have signed many big names in the past, including Didier Drogba and Wesley Sneijder, with 35-year-old Mertens being the latest example. Of course, splashing on foreign stars, there are fears that domestic players are being neglected, leaving the squad unbalanced.

With no more than 14 foreign players on match day, of which only eight can play at any one time, there is an urgent need for quality Turkish players. Kerem Aktürkoglu is their standout native and looks destined to move into one of Europe’s top five leagues, but his compatriots from Galatasaray are not on the same level. Galatasaray’s 2000 UEFA Cup triumph was based on a strong Turkish contingent of Hakan Shukur, Umit Dawala and current manager Buruk, but those days are long gone.

Galatasaray is confident that it will make two or three more purchases before the window closes. One of the key targets is Cengiz Under, a talented winger who has struggled to settle in in recent years, including an forgetful loan spell at Leicester in the 2020–21 season. Brentford’s Khalil Dervisoglu, who spent 18 months on loan at Galatasaray, is another player who offers quality to the home squad.

The good news is that Buruk has a recent record of winning the Super League, lifting the trophy with Istanbul Basaksehir in 2020. However, his other spells as a manager did not last longer than a season and he was fired from Basaksehir nine months after their triumph after a difficult second campaign.