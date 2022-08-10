Burnt bodies found in Summerland linked to Abbotsford police chase fatality: RCMP

The RCMP’s Southeast District Serious Crime Unit links two fatal incidents over the weekend in Summerland and Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Investigators say the discovery of human remains inside a burning car in Summerland on Saturday and a police chase in Abbotsford on Sunday in which the driver and passenger were killed are linked.

The militias did not elaborate on the nature of the connection, but say they believe the two people in the burned-out car were killed.

“The investigation into the RCMP murder is ongoing, including the identification of victims and determining the extent of involvement in the stolen vehicle. No further details will be released at this time,” the Southeastern District of British Columbia Serious Crimes Unit said in a statement.

Firefighters discovered two burning bodies inside a car parked on Garnet Valley Road near Summerland, British Columbia on the morning of Saturday, August 6.

The following day, a stolen car in Abbotsford was flagged by police as being linked to human remains.

Police attempted to stop a stolen Acura Integra, leading to a chase.

The stolen car lost control and crashed, killing the driver and passenger.

The BC Independent Investigation Service, which is investigating police interactions that resulted in people being killed or seriously injured, is also investigating police actions related to the chase.