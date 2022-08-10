type here...
CANADA Burnt bodies found in Summerland linked to Abbotsford police...
CANADA

Burnt bodies found in Summerland linked to Abbotsford police chase fatality: RCMP

Abbotsford Police responded to the collision at approximately 11:30 p.m. at 36500 South Parallel Road on Friday. (Abbotsford Police Department)

The RCMP’s Southeast District Serious Crime Unit links two fatal incidents over the weekend in Summerland and Abbotsford, British Columbia.

Investigators say the discovery of human remains inside a burning car in Summerland on Saturday and a police chase in Abbotsford on Sunday in which the driver and passenger were killed are linked.

The militias did not elaborate on the nature of the connection, but say they believe the two people in the burned-out car were killed.

“The investigation into the RCMP murder is ongoing, including the identification of victims and determining the extent of involvement in the stolen vehicle. No further details will be released at this time,” the Southeastern District of British Columbia Serious Crimes Unit said in a statement.

  • 2 bodies found in a burning car near Summerland; BC Major Crime Unit is investigating

Firefighters discovered two burning bodies inside a car parked on Garnet Valley Road near Summerland, British Columbia on the morning of Saturday, August 6.

The following day, a stolen car in Abbotsford was flagged by police as being linked to human remains.

  • Two dead in Abbotsford after police pursued alleged stolen car

Police attempted to stop a stolen Acura Integra, leading to a chase.

The stolen car lost control and crashed, killing the driver and passenger.

The BC Independent Investigation Service, which is investigating police interactions that resulted in people being killed or seriously injured, is also investigating police actions related to the chase.

