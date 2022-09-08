Burley ace Alec Manoh is in attack mode as Blue Jays chase playoff berth: ‘He went out and gave’

In an amazing coincidence, Alec Manoh recently got a timely night off on a rare road trip to Pittsburgh that allowed him to revel in the star he’s become and dream of even bigger stages.

Before he became the hulking, fearless ace of the Toronto Blue Jays, Manoh was the biggest man on campus for West Virginia’s baseball team, a coach who had a better chance wrestling a bear than wresting the ball from him in the final innings. Last week, when his Blue Jays made their first interleague trip to the Steel City since 2014, it coincided with the revival of the Backyard Brawl, pitting the Mountaineers football team against Pitt for the first time since 2011.

And Manoh, in his first full big league season that included a star turn in July’s All-Star Game, was justly greeted.

Greeting old friends and making new ones, he wandered off like a big dog. They made sure he was introduced to ESPN’s gameday staff, who already knew him well. And as he looked around the former Heinz Field and the 70,000 fans packing it, his thoughts quickly returned to the competition.

“The energy is amazing,” he says. “To feel that great atmosphere — I wanted to pitch in front of that crowd.”

Of course he did.

Baseball may never afford Manoh such a big setting, but it’s clear he can’t escape it. While the Blue Jays are largely a star-studded collection of multi-generational talent and nine-figure superstars, Manoh could prove to be their main blocker as they aim to upset the balance of power in the American League.

After winning three of four games in Baltimore, Toronto has a 4 ½-game lead for the final AL wild card spot with 26 games to play, returning to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2016. The Blue Jays hit the road for a best-of-three wild-card series, and they loved getting the ball to Manoh to set the tone in a hostile environment.

Future is now: Rookie Adley Rutschman was the best player on the surprising Orioles

Newspaper: Get the latest sports news straight to your inbox

Such an appointment requires the talent of an ace, but also a certain contemptuous streak, which does not yield to the stakes and the hostile crowd around them.

Say, a 6-6, 285-pounder with four elite pitches, ranks in the AL’s top four in innings pitched, ERA and WHIP while pitching a quarter regardless of the opponent’s pedigree.

“He doesn’t take (expletive) from anybody and he just goes out and gives it,” said Jordan Romano, who has 30 saves for the Blue Jays this season. “Whenever he starts it’s like an event. It’s Manoh Day. He always brings energy. You know he’s going to compete with everything he’s got and you’ve seen all year how well that goes for him. It’s always a special game when he throws.

“When he’s there, it feels a little bit more.”

Regardless of the opponent, and especially when the stakes are high.

‘Let them sleep early’

Manoh didn’t hesitate to step toward Yankees ace Gerrit Cole after the $324 million pitcher vaulted the dugout rail and stepped onto the field during a recent game when tensions ran high. After hitting Aaron Judge with a pitch, Manoh dared Cole to come to the mound and later famously joked, “He can get past the mark next time he plays.”

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays engaged in a bench-clearing incident with the Orioles — their closest chasers for the final wild-card spot after their former teammate Bryan Baker continued his practice of gesturing toward Toronto players after recording outs. Baltimore won the game, and afterward, Manoh was in the dugout watching the Orioles celebrate, thinking about his assignment the next night.

Manoh made his stand Wednesday, holding the Orioles to one run and three hits over eight innings, passing the baton directly to Romano in a 4-1 victory. Manoh retired 22 of the final 23 batters he faced, Toronto took three of four in the series and their playoff cushion was not 2 ½, but 4 ½ games.

“He takes things and uses them for fuel, uses them for motivation, but he does it the right way,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “He channels very well and he keeps his emotions under control.”

Or, as Manoh puts it: “Attack. Go to bed early and board the plane.

And then some. Manoh’s 2.42 ERA ranks fourth in the AL, as does his 0.99 WHIP. While franchises are usually wary of young pitchers and their innings history, Manoh, 24, has been open about his desire to perform like an old-school horse. He is second in the AL in innings pitched with 171 — already 41 more than his combined total in 2021, and trails Cole by just one-third of an innings pitched for the AL lead.

“He’s reaching new career highs every time he steps out there,” Schneider said, “and he just keeps raising the bar.”

With any luck, he’ll be facing more uncharted waters in a few weeks.

Aaron Judge is no Ohtani, but he is a Babe Ruth in his own right College football quarterback rankings: Who’s No. 1? 2022 season likely to be wide open: 32 NFL storylines heading into Week 1 NFL’s first-time head coaches open up about ‘crash course’ Aaron Judge is no Ohtani, but he is a Babe Ruth in his own rightCollege football quarterback rankings: Who’s No. 1?2022 season likely to be wide open: 32 NFL storylines heading into Week 1NFL’s first-time head coaches open up about ‘crash course’ Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

‘He is ours’

The 2021 Blue Jays are a fascinating group, not allowed to play at home until July due to coronavirus restrictions, and rallied to finish just one win behind the division rival Yankees and Boston Red Sox for a playoff berth. Expanded playoffs ensure entry into the season, but this group is taking some chances.

“Last year, we lost it by one game. And in the second half, we really thought we were the best team in baseball,” said Manoh, who debuted on May 27 and won nine games for a 91-win team. Damage done. The goal this year is to take every game with a huge focus, understand that all games are important, not try to put too much pressure on every game, to have that focal point.

“No matter how young we are, we want to win as much as possible. We really felt like we lost it last year. And we don’t want to lose it again.

Despite his youth and the fact that he has yet to play a full season, Manoh is clearly in a veteran clubhouse that includes $150 million center fielder George Springer and second-generation stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Manoh, Miami’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. than the stars mentioned above.

However, he quickly won them over.

For Bichette, it came in spring training 2021, when he made a pair of starts in short order against the Yankees, pitching five combined innings and giving up just one hit. In the next outing, he struck out seven in three innings.

“It wasn’t necessarily the results,” Bichette recalls, “it was about you that you could tell he knew he belonged.”

To drive that point home, Manoh made his major league debut at Yankee Stadium that May and dominated: six shutout innings, seven strikeouts, two hits.

“After that,” Romano recalled, “I was like, wow, this guy’s first outing at Yankee Stadium kind of showed me who he was. And really it just kept going from there.

The dominance has continued this season: Manoh has already won 14 games and won a good chunk of North America with a mic-ed but command performance during the All-Star Game. His confidence and enthusiasm – “three punches!” He declared the side beaten – leaving an indelible mark on the game.

Now, when he signs autographs for youngsters before games, he’s a fun guy.

“They were like, hey man, we liked the All-Star Game mic’d up stuff,” he said. “That’s the cool part. Kids remember all these things.

His personality is a bit more intimidating in counting games. Manoh won’t break the stat anytime soon but can run his fastball up to 95 mph. With his tall frame, uncanny flexibility and athletic ability, the ball rushes past hitters.

And then it’s incomplete.

If the Blue Jays reach the AL Division Series, they will get at least two home games at Rogers Center, which can draw 45,000 fans. It’s one of baseball’s biggest stages, a fitting setting to fulfill Manoh’s big-game dreams.

Expect him to take charge regardless of the opponent.

“It’s always good to have people like that on your team,” Romano said. “Every team can use one.

“And he’s our guy.”