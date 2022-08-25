Buried at the crossroads due to historical merger, but fans believe

Burs is a divided city. After years of arguing about the future of football in the city, the factions come to an important decision to merge into one friendly club. From the outside, the merger of the thriving Phoenix Club and the stadium that was home to the Bury Football Club might have seemed like the perfect romantic ending, but with entrenched views, the process became fraught. The final decision will have major repercussions for the city and could change fan ownership forever.

Two groups will vote for the merger: The Shaker Society (SCS), which founded and looks after the long-term sustainability of the fan-owned Phoenix Club Bury AFC; and the Bury Football Club Fans’ Society (BFCSS), who, with the help of private investors and public funding, acquired Gigg Lane, the original club’s intellectual property and memorabilia.

They went their separate ways to do what they thought was right when Bury were expelled from the Football League in 2019, resulting in a split in the process. Bury AFC is attracting a loyal fan base and BFCSS is a range of philanthropists who will add funding. The newly elected board will make club decisions if a merger is agreed, bringing together fan ownership, private funding and public funding.

Bury Council was very supportive of the merger and invested money to smooth the process. “Older generation men’s professional football needs to come home to Gigg Lane and this is not only a golden opportunity, but the best chance for it to happen,” said adviser Charlotte Morris.

It is difficult to part with something that has brought so much joy. Fans were brought to Gigg Lane as children with their parents, creating an everlasting bond. People in all factions have a lot of memories after the merger – for better or worse – and will hold on to them, but to create new ones, merging is seen as the best solution. The BFCSS has worked valiantly to ensure that the 134-year history of Bury Football Club is not lost. Although the company exists at the business level, it does not operate as a football club and is not affiliated with the Football Association. An application submitted to the Northern Premier League was rejected.

After the collapse of Bury FC, phoenix club Bury AFC was created under Steve Dale and won promotion to the North West Counties Premier Division in their first full season. Shared with Radcliffe Football Club, Bury AFC’s current home in Stainton Park offers a refreshing view of a living, breathing football club that regularly draws four-figure crowds.

A fan throws a scarf over a coffin left outside Gigg Lane on the day Bury was expelled from the Football League. Photograph: John Super/The Guardian

“It would be more tragic if the merger didn’t go through than if the club dropped out of the league,” said Darren Bernstein, board member of SCS. “Fans have come together and recreated what we had to a certain extent, and some might say that they are more involved in it because it is community oriented. If the vote doesn’t pass, we have no one to blame but the arguing fans. We would lose almost everything again. It would be tragic if we threw away all the work of many people just because of the infighting.”

Gigg Lane was vandalized while empty and it took a lot of work to get it ready for football again. It has been used as the backdrop for a BBC drama and a charity legends match in honor of Bury icon Lenny Jonrose – his recent death has sharpened minds on what’s really important in the city – but hasn’t hosted a men’s competition for a long time. too long.

Volunteers cleared the trash and began work to restore it, and the merger will bring men’s football back to earth in the 2023–24 season. If the merger goes through, a name change bid to Bury FC would be filed, ending one of the key stumbling blocks for BFCSS objectors who feel that a team under any other name will not be the same as their previous love.

“It would be great to see football come back,” says Mat Pickup, board member of the BFCSS. “After all the hard work we’ve put in, there would be a huge sense of relief, there would be a sense of joy that football was back at Gigg Lane, which should have happened and it’s a travesty that it didn’t. . It would be great to see the fanbase come together and reunite again, and for the community, it has lost a piece of its soul by not being there. This would be a huge boost to the city, community and local businesses. There can only be positive things here.”

Fans watch a Bury AFC match at Stainton Park. Photograph: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Bringing a professional team back to Bury, and eventually the Football League, would be a great boon for the city. The council recognizes the positives of permanent football and what has been lost in recent years and has arranged £450,000 funding to help turn the stadium into a hub for the local community. The idea that football can benefit society is at the core of the council’s thinking. Gigg Lane will be replaced with artificial turf for local use, and a sensory room and tennis courts are planned at the site.

Businessmen, including Bury fan Peter Alexander, who lives in America, where he made money from cybersecurity, are ready to help fund the club. This will be the first club model of its kind, in which fans and private investors come together with the support of the local council and central government for the benefit of the city and society. If they can prove that this concept works, it could be a big deal in football club management. Unfortunately, Bury will almost certainly not be the last club to start over, but they could be the phoenix flame to light the way for others.