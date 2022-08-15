Bundesliga Schalke knocked down but gets up in time

IIf you have an early chance to make a name for yourself and make a good impression on your new fans, you should take it – and that’s exactly what Nico Schlotterbeck did. Earlier this week, shortly after making his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund, Germany’s young centre-back became a guest on a club TV talk show in front of a live audience.

The Sky host Sebastian Hellmann, a colleague of Schlotterbeck, mentioned the upcoming appointment for Schalke’s game against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the top spire (best game) of the second weekend of the league season, on the premiere Saturday in the early evening, starting at 18:30. slot. – Does Schalke have a Top Spire? Schlotterbeck intervened ironically, naturally bringing down the entire house while poking fun at local BVB competitors.

Over the past few years, Schalke have received more than they need. It has been a steady decline since Domenico Tedesco was sacked after a 7-0 Champions League defeat to Manchester City in March 2019. Leroy Sane, a star alumnus of the illustrious club academy, scored a goal, almost four years after scoring for royal blues in a thrilling victory over Real Madrid. The rest is a disgrace: David Wagner’s infamous reign, relegation season with four managers, even flirting with the Tasmania. How did they calm down?

The return was not easy. Even with the joy and relief of returning to the Bundesliga on the first try, there was the prospect of paying even more bills. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Schalke was forced to cut off relations with a long-time sponsor of Gazprom (Dortmund offered to donate and fill a financial gap). Meanwhile, Dimitrios Grammosis, sacked as manager in March and Schalke languishing in sixth place, is still on his €1.2m salary, with a raise secured by his immediate successor Mike Buskens leading to a one-year extension.

So they have a former coach who they pay more than their current coach Frank Kramer (he makes 1 million euros a season). They even pay Grammosis a bonus for every A they earn that semester.

Saturday’s visit to Gladbach was worth it. About 62,271 fans filled the Veltins-Arena, the first full house in two and a half years. These supporters greeted their side with teeming blue-and-white choreography and a banner reading “Hundertmal schon totgesagt und dann stehst du wieder auf” (“You were declared dead a hundred times and then you got up again”). And how their team played on those words.

Marius Bulter is delighted that Schalke equalized with Gladbach in stoppage time. Photographer: Thilo Schmülgen/Reuters

Fan favorite Rodrigo Zalazar, the scorer of the promotion goal, opened the first half from long range, but Schalke’s fast pace wore them down. Gladbach’s patient play with the ball resulted in a win over the ball, with goals from Jonas Hofmann and Markus Thuram looking like they ruined the party. Enter Marius Bulter. When the VAR system confirmed that Patrick Herrmann had mastered the nod in stoppage time, Bulter stepped up. He converted the ball without nerves, the fans exploded, and Schalke scored a precious point.

“We will always have setbacks in the Bundesliga,” Kramer told Sky. “You have to come back and that’s what the team did today. That’s what fits the culture here and that’s what people want to see.” The new season has already given strong hints at the (necessary) siege mentality. A spirited performance in the first loss to Cologne was undermined by a sense of injustice after a potential opening goal by Zalazar was ruled out and then Dominik Drexler was given a red card. Both were probably correct, but borderline enough to cause dissatisfaction.

Here, goalkeeper Alexander Shvolov, who was well loaned from Hertha, got rid of the second rickets in the same number of weeks. Having given Florian Kainz a decisive second in last week’s loss, another mismanagement allowed a revitalized Thuram to give Gladbach a lead that looked decisive. However, Schalke’s sporting director Peter Knebel was quick to dismiss any speculation about Shvolov’s status in an interview. “We don’t have a discussion about goalkeepers at all,” he stressed.

Knebel also acknowledged the gap between the first and second levels, not least in terms of sport. Zalazar can’t last 90 minutes yet and Jordan Larsson, a lucrative sign after leaving Spartak Moscow, will also need time to get back in shape. For now, these fans will carry them. “They sent an acoustic force that could be understood as a signal: Schalke is back,” wrote Niels Balke-Barton in WAZ. This year they are looking to survive, but the presence of Schalke is what the Bundesliga lacks.

Bayern Munich and Dortmund have kept their 100% records (they are the only ones to have done so), which they came to in completely opposite ways. Bayern were once again in power against one of their favorite rivals, Wolfsburg, who had far worse visits to the Allianz Arena than the 2-0 defeat on Sunday. “It was about management,” said Julian Nagelsmann, who enjoyed controlling his team’s play after last week’s explosion, “which we didn’t always manage last year.” It was a good day in particular for Thomas Müller, who scored the second goal and outplayed Niko Kovac, the manager who nearly pushed him to the Bayern exit.

Thomas Müller thanks the fans after the match. Photographer: Andreas Gebert/Reuters

Holding grim last week against Leverkusen, BVB made a late return to Freiburg after taking an early hit from superb hosts who were leading through Michael Gregoric. Substitutes Edin Terzic turned things around in the final quarter of an hour with 18-year-old Englishman Jamie Byno-Gittens scoring his debut long-range goal that Mark Flecken really should have saved before fellow teen Youssouf Mukoko. and Marius Wolf struck to win the match. Jude Bellingham, a 19-year-old comparative veteran, hailed the impact of “my sons” on social media.

Youssouf Mukoko celebrating Borussia’s second goal. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Leipzig welcomed the return of Timo Werner, who looked a little rusty but marked his comeback with the first game against Cologne thanks to another generous shot from the goalkeeper as Marvin Schwabe jumped over his shot. However, the hosts lost the lead twice, and an unfortunate own goal by Josko Guardiola brought Steffen Baumgart’s team a point. Domenico Tedesco was pleased with his team’s tenacity despite still waiting for the first win. “Many teams that would have to deal with what we did today would have lost,” said the coach.

Leverkusen’s start was unsettling, with one of Bayern’s favorites at the end of the table losing three of three competitive games (including Pokal’s embarrassment at tier three Elversberg). The home loss to Augsburg this weekend was one of those days that has so far been one of those seasons – Werkself They had their moments in all three matches with Rafal Ghikevich making a string of saves and Amin Adli breaking his collarbone in his first game after four months away from Gerardo Seoane’s side. A strong finish winner Andre Hahn secured the first win for visiting rookie Enrico Maassen, fresh from Dortmund’s second-team team, after he was defeated on his Bundesliga debut at home to Freiburg last week.