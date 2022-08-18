New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

star of the cult-favorite show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer“He suffered a heart attack and was admitted back to the hospital.

Actor Nicholas Brendan was “taken to emergency,” according to a statement posted on his Instagram. The medical emergency occurred two weeks ago and has been cited as the reason why Brendan has been relatively silent on social media.

In a series of photos, the actor can be seen in an ambulance, a wheelchair and in a hospital bed.

The post – written by someone on Brendan’s team – continued, “Some of you may remember him having a similar incident last year (for cauda equina) after his second spine surgery, but this time, (sic) he’s trying to get a little more rest and focus on medical appointments.”

Cauda equina syndrome is defined by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons as “dysfunction of multiple lumbar and sacral nerve roots of the cauda equina.” The cauda equina is the “collection of nerves at the end of the spinal cord.” It directly affects a person’s motor skills, as well as sensory functions.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor Nicholas Brendan has been arrested again

In addition to mounting health issues over the past year, the 51-year-old actor has also struggled with addiction and found himself Caught up in the legal systemHe was arrested several times.

In 2017, Brendan was arrested For accusing his girlfriend of domestic violence. And in 2021, Brendan was arrested on prescription fraud charges.

Since playing Xander Harris, Brendan has had a recurring role on “Criminal Minds” and currently has several projects in post-production.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Brendan is also an avid artist who showcases his work on his social platforms.

Click here to get the Fox News app