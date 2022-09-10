Buffy Sainte Marie celebrates music, indigenous people and activism in TIFF documentary

When Buffy Sainte-Marie was approached to be the subject of an autobiographical documentary, the indigenous singer-songwriter knew she didn’t want the film to be like anything she had done before.

After all, she is already the subject of a 2006 documentary by Toronto filmmaker Joan Prowse, a 2012 biography by historian Blair Stonechild bears her name; and Vancouver-based music writer Andrea Warner published a book about Sainte Marie in 2018.

“I think a lot of documentaries are just talking heads and it’s just boring, right?” Sainte-Marie told CBC correspondent Eli Glasner about this. “When they first approached me and asked, I explained that I wasn’t really interested in it. If I was going to participate, I would like it to be creative for me.”

“I had some ideas about filmmaking – how a film could be moody, textural and emotional – and that’s what I was most interested in.”

In 2022 Buffy Sainte Marie: Carry Onhaving its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the 81-year-old musician’s life is presented through archival footage, photographs, speeches and interviews with the woman herself.

WATCH | Buffy Sainte Marie is the subject of a new TIFF document:

Buffy Sainte Marie discusses new TIFF documentary about her life Indigenous music icon talks to CBC’s Eli Glasner about Buffy Sainte Marie: Carry It On and how she’s used her songs to raise awareness of Indigenous issues over the course of six decades.

Winnipeg-based filmmaker Madison Thomas, an Ojibwe/Solto of Russian and Ukrainian descent, directed the documentary from a script written by Warner.

“I gave them a lot of options to choose from,” said Sainte-Marie, who went through her personal collection of photographs and scrapbooks to gather material for the film. “Writings, newspaper clippings, real racist stereotypes… some of it is really awful and stupid… I was looking through my little head.”

Sainte Marie was born to a Plains Cree mother and then adopted by a white man and a half-Mikmaw woman.

Both her ability to be a professional musician and her indigenous affiliation—”No, you can’t be Indian, there’s no one else here”—were denied at school, in the first because she couldn’t read. European designations, she said.

“As an adult, I discovered that I was dyslexic in music just like Einstein was dyslexic in certain types of mathematics. If you love it and long for it, you will reach it in a different way. There are many natural musicians in this world, I play by ear.”

WATCH | Sainte-Marie recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth in 1977:

Buffy Sainte-Marie remembers the first time she met Queen Elizabeth The singer-songwriter tells the story of performing before Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau at the National Center for the Arts in 1977.

Among Sainte Marie’s greatest hits as a singer and songwriter Universal Soldiera pacifist anthem popularized by folk singer Donovan; Until it’s time for you to go which was re-recorded by Elvis in 1972; as well as Now that the buffalo is goneprotest song against the cultural genocide of the indigenous peoples of Europe.

“They didn’t believe in the 60s when I wrote Now that the buffalo is gone or My country: You die because of your people. There was no truth or reconciliation. And the attitude was, “The little Indian must be wrong,” she said.

“Fifty years later, [with] truth and reconciliation now, at least in Canada… people are in the know. So I got an idea. I went ahead in my time because I knew it was the right thing to do.”