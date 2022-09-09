Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams roll in 2022 opener, but show they can be even better | opinion

ENGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Buffalo Bills have a problem.

It got immediate attention Thursday night after their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

With their stunning win over the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Bills have generated Super Bowl-sized expectations — potentially distracting, crippling.

It’s just a game. It’s a humble league. We celebrate tonight and get back to work tomorrow.

Digging into their box of clichés, the Bills tried to dampen expectations. As useless as the Rams look at Sophie Stadium, there’s a reason for that.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

Sometimes the Bills looked amazing Thursday night. And they’re likely to get even better. Vince Lombardi’s trophy-hosting is better.

For starters, the Bills routed the Rams despite turning the ball over four times.

Tre’Davious White, Bills Pro Bowl cornerback, did not play Because he is recovering from a knee injury.

Winners and Losers:Big night for Von Miller, Josh Allen in Bills beat Rams

NFL 2022 Season Predictions:Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and other awards

do you like football Then you’ll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

Not even snow on the ground!

Regardless of the weather, the Bills have the pieces to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Of course, it starts with quarterback Josh Allen, who looks like an MVP candidate. Rocket arm? check He opened fire 53-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Toughness? Double check. He ran the ball 10 times for 56 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown, and A firm hand was used at least once.

In total, he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns on 26-31 passing. Sure, there were two interceptions, but one of them bounced off the receiver’s chest and into the arms of a Rams linebacker.

“He’s a creature, man,” Bills outside linebacker Von Miller said admiringly.

Good heavens, have you seen the pass rush of Miller and the rest of the Bills? Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford certainly did. The Bills sacked Stafford with seven sacks, and the pass rush total became much stronger thanks to the offseason signing of Miller.

Miller had two sacks and three tackles for loss, and three other players had at least one sack and one tackle for loss.

“I felt the D-line,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “You can feel it as an influence and a factor in the game.”

Then there is the bills mafia. There was no sign of any table breaking inside Sophie Stadium, but the raucous fans were loud, especially when the Bills’ defensive line hurt Stafford.

“I love to see our D-line bring the crowd into the game and especially when we’re on the road like that,” McDermott said. “So I appreciate that mafia showing up and showing up in the game.”

Of course, it’s just a game.

This makes for a very good conversation at the Super Bowl.