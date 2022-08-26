Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza accused in minor’s gang-rape lawsuit

Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza is accused of gang-raping a minor while attending San Diego State University last year, according to a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court.

The document, obtained by USA TODAY Sports, alleges that Araiza sexually assaulted an intoxicated 17-year-old high school senior outside of a campus party before bringing her inside a room, where she was assaulted by several men. At least one player currently listed on the San Diego State football roster.

According to the complaint, the teenager had been drinking with friends before attending a Halloween party the night of Oct. 16-17 at the off-campus home where Araiza lived. She said Araiza, who was 21 at the time, gave her a drink that she believed “contained not only alcohol but other intoxicants,” even though she said she was in high school, the suit adds.

The lawsuit states that Araiza took the intoxicated teenager to the side of the house and told him to perform oral sex on her before “pulling her off the floor, turning her away from the party, and penetrating her from behind.” Araiza then took her to the bedroom where his accomplices raped her for an hour and a half. In the complaint, the young woman stated that she passed out during the sexual harassment.

Javier Leonard, an offensive lineman Aztecs 2022 RosterAnd Nowlin “Pa’ Evalico, who is not listed on the roster, is also named in the lawsuit.

“The university takes allegations of sexual harassment seriously. Because of the active university investigation and privacy laws (FERPA), the university is unable to provide specific details regarding its investigation,” San Diego State University said in a statement. Thursday night. “However, SDSU’s independent research process remains active and follows a California State University systemwide approach: CSU’s Policy on Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking and Retaliation (Non-Discrimination Policy).

“If a student is found to have violated the Student Code of Conduct, as a result of a thorough investigation, disciplinary action shall not be limited to suspension, expulsion, or expulsion.”

Araiza, now 22, known to football fans as the “punt god,” won the Bills’ starting punter job earlier this week after being drafted out of San Diego State in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. In his final season at SDSU in 2021, Araiza won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top collegiate punter, earned unanimous All-American honors and was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

“We recently learned of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021,” the Bills said in a statement released Thursday night. “Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we have thoroughly reviewed the matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we have no further comment at this time.”

The teen’s attorney, Dan Gillian, told USA TODAY Sports that his client “deserves justice despite the fact that the defendants gifted the athletes.”

“This is a horrific crime that happens far too often,” Gillian said in a statement. “What makes these crimes different is that they weren’t committed by self-entitled athletes. As horrific as the crimes were, for months, multiple agencies — SDSU, the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego District Attorney and now the Buffalo Bills — have acted as part of the enablers to look the other way. “

Araiza’s attorney Kerry Armstrong said Los Angeles Times The rape allegations against him are nothing more than “a shakedown now that he’s at the Buffalo Bills.”

“There’s no doubt that Matt Araiza raped that girl at some point,” Armstrong said.

According to the lawsuit, the teenager told her friends she was raped after escaping the bedroom “bloody and crying.” The next day she alerted the San Diego Police Department and underwent a rape test at Children’s Hospital.

The complaint adds that in a recorded “pretext” call set up by authorities, Araiza confirmed that he had had sex with the teenager and that Araiza advised her to get tested for STDs.

According to the Times, no arrests have been made.

SDSU has faced backlash for launching its own investigation nine months into alleged sexual harassment. University Said Officials initially asked SDSU to “delay its administrative investigation to ensure the criminal case is not compromised,” but in July determined that an independent investigation would not jeopardize the case.

The young man, now 18 years old, told the Los Angles Times She was disappointed with the way police and the university responded last month.

“Something like this stays with you forever,” the unidentified teenager told the Times. “And all I can really do now is hope that I can somehow get justice and that people are facing consequences for their actions because I feel like I’m facing consequences for their actions.”

USA TODAY does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The teenager’s father added that it was “absolutely ridiculous” that the university waited months to begin its own investigation or notify the SDSU community: “The same people who have been accused of doing this have been allowed to remain silent for nine months now. To move around freely, to graduate, to continue to play their sports. Makes me rob.”

Contributed by: Josh Peter, Steve Berkowitz