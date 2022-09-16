New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Buffalo Bill’s House, a boutique overnight accommodation that once served as a film location for “The Silence of the Lambs,” now boasts an interactive replica where visitors can reenact scenes from the horror-thriller.

Located at 8 Circle St. in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, is the Buffalo Bills House, which retains the look seen in the 1991 film.

The three-story Queen Anne Victorian home opens as a short-term rental in September 2021 and is outfitted with reconstructed movie props and a complete “Buffalo Bill Workshop of Horrors” set in the basement.

After a year of operation, the home of fictional serial killer James “Buffalo Bill” Gumb (played by Ted Levine) has a replica to go along with the chilling workshop.

Chris Rowan, owner of the Buffalo Bills House, told Fox News Digital that guests have been asking when the basement of the lodge will be finished.

The well was built in partnership with the Tom Savini Special Make-Up Effects Program at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen, Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to finally unveil a replica of the infamous well,” Rowan said. “Emmy-nominated special FX artist Jerry Gergely, technical director at the Tom Savini School, is head designer on the Well project.”

Rowan noted that Gergely worked as a make-up artist during the filming of “The Silence of the Lambs”.

A Buffalo Bill well was dug four feet into the ground of the house’s former coal cellar. The granite walls of the structure bear marks from the film, including bloody fingernails.

Guests entering the space hear dripping water audio effects and short scream clips from the film’s victim, Catherine Martin, played by Brooke Smith.

The Buffalo Bills House has added props to go along with the replica well, including a jumpsuit and curly-haired wig, so visitors can pretend to be Martin for photo opportunities inside and outside the well.

Other items donated by Rowan and his team include Buffalo Bill’s pet dog Precious, a collapsible well bucket, a collection of lotion bottles and a stuffed white Bichon Frize like a hose.

Special effects lighting was also added to provide a “grotesque effect,” according to a Buffalo Bills House press release.

“Working with Tom Savini’s expertise is truly inspiring,” said Rowan, a prop stylist and art director, in an email to Fox News Digital.

“The talent, attention to detail and commitment to this project was unwavering and we are delighted to share that the interactive well set is now officially open for visitors to enjoy and recreate the frightening scene for themselves,” he continued. “We look forward to an unforgettable interactive cinematic experience and encourage fans to come and watch.”

Visitors stopping by the Buffalo Bills House will find the home’s four bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, parlor room, retro game room attic, outdoor fire pit, wraparound porch and gazebo, rose bed garden and fountain, three-car detached garage and vintage train caboose.

The Youghiogheny River is just steps away from the landmark property, and guests can visit other travel destinations in Perryopolis such as Hazelbaker’s Canoe Rentals, Winslow Winery, Cloverleaf Bar & Lounge and the Perryopolis Flea Market.

Buffalo Bill’s House is open for guided day tours and overnight stays, accommodating up to eight guests at a time.

Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25, or Friday, Oct. The property is offering a “Special 30% Deal” for tour participants booking an overnight stay between October 28 and Sunday, October 30 (Halloween weekend).

Tour timings vary by day and operate in two-hour slots at 10 am, 1 pm and 4 pm.

Bookings can be made on the Buffalo Bills House website at BuffaloBillsHouse.com.