Buffalo Bills beat defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in NFL’s kickoff game

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and the Buffalo Bills are clearly not threatening.

The Bills beat the Rams, 31-10Thursday at SoFi Stadium in the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season.

Before the game, the Rams unveiled their Super Bowl Champions banner. At kickoff, the Bills officially unveiled the team that will contend for this year’s Super Bowl title — in no small part because of their quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen was intercepted twice in the first half but impressed during the season opener, passing for three touchdowns and rushing for another. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards, while rushing for 56 yards. Three of those touchdowns came in the second half, which tied the game 10-10 and ended with the Bills humbling the Rams.

Buffalo’s protection is also provided. The Bills intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford three times and sacked him seven times.

On NFL opening night, the Bills hit first.

On the opening drive of the game, they covered 75 yards in nine plays, capped by Allen’s 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

On the drive, Allen completed all five of his pass attempts for 58 yards. In fact, he completed his first 10 passes before the flaky interception.

With 39 seconds left in the first quarter, Allen threw a short pass to receiver Isaiah McKenzie that bounced off McKenzie’s chest and into the arms of Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. But in retrospect, it was a harmless mistake on what was a banner night for the Bills.