The Milwaukee Bucks hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches.

Thabo Sefolosha #25 of the Atlanta Hawks rebounds against Terrance Ross #31 and DeMarre Carroll #5 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA game at Air Canada Center on December 16, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Carroll will reunite with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after playing with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15. His 11-season NBA playing career included stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. Carroll most recently played with San Antonio and Houston during the 2019-20 season.

DeMarre Carroll #9 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center on January 9, 2019 in New York City, New York.

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Legarza spent the last four seasons with the Jazz as an assistant coach. Prior to Utah, Legarza spent three seasons in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ player development department.

DeMarre Carroll #9 of the Houston Rockets shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on August 14, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

(Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

In other moves, the Bucks promoted Charles Lee from assistant coach to associate head coach, promoted Blaine Mueller from head video coordinator to assistant coach and promoted Sidney Dobner from assistant video coordinator to head video coordinator. This will mark Lee’s ninth season on one of Budenholzer’s staffs.