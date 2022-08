New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Milwaukee Bucks hired former NBA player DeMarre Carroll and former Utah Jazz assistant coach Vince Legarza as assistant coaches.

Carroll will reunite with Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer after playing with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-15. His 11-season NBA playing career included stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. Carroll most recently played with San Antonio and Houston during the 2019-20 season.

Legarza spent the last four seasons with the Jazz as an assistant coach. Prior to Utah, Legarza spent three seasons in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ player development department.

In other moves, the Bucks promoted Charles Lee from assistant coach to associate head coach, promoted Blaine Mueller from head video coordinator to assistant coach and promoted Sidney Dobner from assistant video coordinator to head video coordinator. This will mark Lee’s ninth season on one of Budenholzer’s staffs.