Thirty-seven years after leaving college early to play in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is officially a college graduate.

Bowles earned his bachelor of science degree in youth and community through the Center for Accelerated and Adult Education at Mount Saint Mary’s University, the team said.

“Finishing my degree is something I’ve wanted to do for years because I made a promise to my mom when I went to play in the NFL, and I want to follow through on that promise,” Bowles said. said in a statement.

“As the years go by, as I become a father, I want to do what I can to set the right example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have worked extensively with children through my various community projects, and I feel it is important to show them that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.”

Bowles was a cornerback at Temple University, eventually playing under fellow coach Bruce Arians. He went undrafted in 1986 but spent seven seasons in the league, six of them with Washington.

Bowles coached for three years at the college level before being promoted to the NFL in 2000. He was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018 and was the defensive coordinator for the Bucks when they won the 2021 Super Bowl.

Bowles was named head coach in March after Arians moved from head coach to a senior football consultant role.