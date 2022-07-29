closer
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line appears to be without one of its key cogs heading into the 2022 season.

Center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury on Thursday that the Bucks staff fears could be season-ending, NFL Network reports.

(Left to right) Fred Johnson, #74, Robert Hainsey, #70, Aaron Stinney, #64, and Ryan Jensen, #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, walk toward the practice field during the Buccaneers' training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. .

(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jensen went down in obvious pain, letting out a scream and throwing his helmet as he went to the ground. Practice was briefly paused as trainers checked on him, but he was carted off to tests.

General manager Jason Licht said after practice that he felt “terrible” about his center.

“That usually happens when you have a player like Ryan, who is a very good player, but also a great person and leader.” He added via Athletic. “His tenacity, the things about him that define him.”

Jensen has started 81 straight games since the 2017 season, leading the offensive line for half a decade.

Center Ryan Jensen, #66, under Tom Brady, #12 of the Buccaneers during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on January 03, 2021.

(Cliff Welch/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jensen signed a four-year deal with the Bucks in 2018 Super Bowl LV with them. The team extended his contract for three more years this past offseason, with $23 million guaranteed.

Tampa now has to look at other options. Internally, 2021 third-rounder Robert Hainsey appears to be the frontrunner to replace him. Former Cleveland Brown JC Tretter may be the best free agent available, but other options will come as teams make cuts to their final 53.

Ryan Jensen, #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

(Mike Ehrman/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old made his first Pro Bowl last year.