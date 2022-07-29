New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line appears to be without one of its key cogs heading into the 2022 season.

Center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury on Thursday that the Bucks staff fears could be season-ending, NFL Network reports.

Jensen went down in obvious pain, letting out a scream and throwing his helmet as he went to the ground. Practice was briefly paused as trainers checked on him, but he was carted off to tests.

General manager Jason Licht said after practice that he felt “terrible” about his center.

“That usually happens when you have a player like Ryan, who is a very good player, but also a great person and leader.” He added via Athletic . “His tenacity, the things about him that define him.”

Jensen has started 81 straight games since the 2017 season, leading the offensive line for half a decade.

Jensen signed a four-year deal with the Bucks in 2018 Super Bowl LV with them. The team extended his contract for three more years this past offseason, with $23 million guaranteed.

Tampa now has to look at other options. Internally, 2021 third-rounder Robert Hainsey appears to be the frontrunner to replace him. Former Cleveland Brown JC Tretter may be the best free agent available, but other options will come as teams make cuts to their final 53.

The 31-year-old made his first Pro Bowl last year.