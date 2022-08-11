New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady He was ruled out of practice Thursday due to “personal, non-football reasons,” according to a report.

The veteran signal-caller is expected to miss several days, but is “fine.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Days before the Buccaneers’ preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, the team is reportedly “on the board” with reasons why he will miss practice.

Head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the situation after Thursday’s session.

Brady, along with several other team veterans, was given the day off last week, but was excused Friday due to a personal matter. According to CBS Sports . He came to the practice ground on Saturday.

The former New England Patriots quarterback made headlines after this past week Dolphins owner Stephen Ross Tom Brady was disciplined by the NFL after an investigation revealed that the team approached him with conversations involving “the possibility of him playing for the Dolphins” during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

According to the memo, Dolphins vice chairman and limited partner Bruce Beal communicated with Brady while he was under contract with the Patriots, beginning in August 2019, and again in 2021, when Brady was under contract with the Bucs.

The Dolphins will forfeit a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, and Ross will be suspended from team activities until Oct. 17, 2022, and fined $1.5 million as a result of the NFL’s probe, the league said. Said. Ross will also be banned from all league meetings before the annual meeting in 2023 and removed from all league committees indefinitely.