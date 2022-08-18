New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles declined to give Tom Brady a firm return date Thursday, less than a week after the veteran took over. An excused holiday From the team.

Bowles said last week that Brady was taking time away from the team to “deal with some personal things” and would return later “at times.” Bucks second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

On Thursday, when pressed for a more concrete return date, Bowles remained non-committal.

“Let’s see. Let’s talk next week,” he said. “I’m not worried about that right now.”

“We’re trying to practice and play the game against Tennessee. I said after Tennessee — I don’t have an exact date, but we’ll check it out, we’ll stay in touch and we’ll find out,” he added.

Brady’s extended absence follows two missed practices earlier this month — one on his birthday and the other the following Friday, reports cite. “personal matter” As the reason.

But Bowles said last week that the absence was something that had been discussed with the team in the past.

“It’s something we talked about before the start of training camp,” he said. “We took this time because he wanted to get some chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp knowing he’s not going to play the first two games.

Bowles said backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert is “good.” In Brady’s absence and “making the right plays.”

“It’s great for him mentally. The plays may not be there all the time, but the mental reps and what he’s getting and making the right play is important, not just making the ‘wow’ play. He’s making the right plays, so it’s great to have him out there.”