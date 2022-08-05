New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got one star receiver back on Friday, but lost another to injury.

On the same day that Chris Godwin practiced for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring and left practice early, head coach Todd Bowles said.

Evans has had numerous hamstring issues in the past, missing at least five games due to three separate hamstring injuries. He missed four consecutive seasons with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old is entering his ninth season in the NFL, where he has racked up at least 1,000 yards in every season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He’s caught at least a dozen touchdowns in half a season and had a career-high 14 last season.

BUCS center Ryan Jensen has been carted off the field following a knee injury

A timeline for Evans’ return to practice has not been set, but he missed no more than three weeks due to previous hamstring injuries.

Click here to get the Fox News app

This isn’t the first time the Bucs have injured a star this training camp. Center Ryan Jensen could be out for the season after suffering a knee injury last week.