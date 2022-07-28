closer
Training camp started off pretty well for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the signing of Julio Jones on Tuesday, but two days later, their offensive line could be in some big trouble.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field Thursday, leaving head coach Todd Bowles out with a knee injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen (#66) walks toward the practice field during the Buccaneers' training camp at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

(Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Video circulating on social media showed Jensen screaming in pain, and practice was briefly halted while trainers attended to the player.

The 31-year-old center made his first career Pro Bowl last season and has started every game since 2017, a streak spanning 81 consecutive contests.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, center Ryan Jensen, during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

(Cliff Welch/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht met with reporters after the injury, saying the mood of practice changed after Jensen went down.

“Right now, we feel terrible for Jensen…” Licht said. “We hope for the best.”

“That usually happens when you have a player like Ryan, who is a very good player, but also a great person and leader.” He said via Athletic. “His tenacity, the things about him that define him.”

Jensen signed a four-year contract with the Bucks in 2018 and won Super Bowl LV with them. The team extended him another three years this past offseason, with $23 million guaranteed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ryan Jensen warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
(Mike Ehrman/Getty Images)

There’s no diagnosis yet for the former sixth-round pick, but the news isn’t good.