It took Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis A few years before finding his NBA home, he spent the first five years of his career with three different teams.

Drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2015, Portis spent the first three years of his career in Chicago before being traded to the Washington Wizards in 2019. After signing a two-year contract with the Knicks in 2019, the New York club declined the option. The second year, the opening of possibility Portis to sign with Bucks In 2020

In Milwaukee, Portis said he was finally able to be his “real self” by helping Milwaukee win the organization’s first championship since the 1974 season. After Portis signed a four-year, $49 million deal in the offseason, the Bucs faithful will have a chance to cheer on fanfare for years to come.

“I have peace of mind here,” Portis told Fox News Digital when asked about re-signing with Milwaukee. “I get to be my true authentic self. In my basketball career, I’ve never been able to be Bobby. I’ve always been judged for wearing a headband in Chicago. ‘He’s a thug.’ I got a lot of technicals because I played with passion. ‘He can’t control his anger.’ Or I’m stuck in a situation with a teammate, and now I’m the bad locker room guy. So, I never really get a chance to be my true authentic self because of the narrative that’s already been created for me.”

“Coming here, I got a chance to be myself, I got a chance to make an impact on a win, a chance to be on a championship team. And, to be honest, I got a chance to have fun again. I’m having fun again. That’s the big thing.”

For Portis, the contract is the culmination of years of hard work, as well as the dedication of his mother — who raised him as a single mother — and Portis credits his success as well as the Bobby Portis Foundation.

“My foundation is centered around empowering single mothers,” Portis said. “I was raised by a single mom. She was my pride and joy. My mom worked so hard to take care of me and my younger brothers. Helping others was always my calling, always what I wanted to do in life. It was one of those things that just made sense.

“So, shout out to my mom. Obviously, she was a single mom, and she had a hard time growing up. But definitely shout out to my mom for showing me how to work hard and spread my blessings. To others.”

The Bobby Portis Foundation is dedicated to “supporting and empowering single mother families,” something that is very close to Portis’ heart.

“I’ve lived in 17, 18 different houses,” Portis told Fox News Digital. “That’s all I needed to be honest. We were in crazy situations. Sometimes living in houses with 12, 13 other people. Sometimes, if you didn’t get home quick enough to get a bed, you were the floor.”

“One of the things my mom really did for me was when it was time for me to play sports, she always made sure I was there,” Portis continued. “When it was time for me to play football, basketball… my mom always made time to make sure I got to practice or come to my games. My mom wasn’t necessarily at all my games growing up because she had to play. Work to take care of us, but she made sure I was there. And once I got older, once I started to get a little better, I knew I could probably change my mom’s life and change my little brothers’ life.”

In signing a four-year deal to stay in Milwaukee, Portis now has the financial security that most people are not fortunate enough to have in life. But Portis wants to make sure he partners with companies that help him build generations of wealth for his family.

“The Goldman Sachs wealth management team, I’ve been with them for four or five years now,” Portis said. “So, they do a great job with my money, helping me build generations of wealth for my kids, kids. So, obviously shout out to the team and love them dearly.”

“Having a good team around you, having good people to help you make the right decisions to grow your money, will help you save your money,” added Portis. “Because it’s not about how much money you make, it’s about how much money you save. So, having a good team like my team at Goldman Sachs – the Goldman Sachs wealth management team – they helped me save my money and helped me. My Build generational wealth for kids, for kids. I don’t have kids now, but obviously one day I hope to have kids, and when they have kids I can help their kids have generational wealth.”

With his contract out, Portis will now have the opportunity to continue the structure created in Milwaukee with the foundation of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton.

He found a home in Milwaukee, an organization poised to compete for championships for years to come.

“A lot of teams don’t play team basketball, but we do,” Portis added.