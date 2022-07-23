New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” co-host Buck Sexton on “Jesse Waters Primetime” about New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, RN.Y. He reacted to the release of the alleged attacker.

Buck Sexton: You had Lee Zeldin, who is running Amend the Bail Reform Act. He’s talking about, among other things, bail reform. A person on stage attacked him. He immediately tweets, Zeldin, this guy will probably be out in a few hours, and then that guy will be out in a few hours.

An attempt was made to attack Lee Zeldin, who, it is alleged, was immediately released, in anticipation of Congress

I mean, it’s almost like a big ad, with the catch and release system causing so many problems as to why we don’t have it right now. New York City, in New York State, but everywhere across the country who have tried to implement these “end to community incarceration strategies.” That’s the phrase they use, but it just means stop locking up criminals.

